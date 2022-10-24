Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Study shows some children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia miss out on decades of life-saving treatment
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, has shared results from an analysis of patients in its CASCADE FH Registry showing that children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are diagnosed earlier and have much higher untreated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than adults with HoFH. The data raises...
ajmc.com
Estimating Treatment-Resistant Depression in Taiwan Using Insurance Data
The study found that in most cases, progression to treatment-resistant depression occurred within the first year. Using health insurance data, a recent study conducted in Taiwan examined the treatment patterns and health care use of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Writing in Journal of Affective Disorders, the authors said understanding...
ajmc.com
First-line Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Offers Resolution for Patients With Clostridiodes difficile, Study Says
Microbiota restoration may be a solution for effectively treating patients with Clostridiodes difficile infection, according to researchers. A clinical trial found evidence supporting first-line fecal microbiota transplantation (early FMT), in addition to vancomycin, may be an effective treatment for early Clostridioides difficile infection. In fact, the study, conducted by the Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark between June 21, 2021 – April 1, 2022, was stopped early due to the superior results.
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
Healthline
Overview of Isaacs’ Syndrome
Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
ajmc.com
Phase 3 Study of Gefapixant in Japan Shows Good Safety, Tolerability Profile
The study sought to examine the safety and tolerability of gefapixant in Japanese patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough. A phase 3 safety and tolerability study of gefapixant conducted in Japan found it had an acceptable safety profile, with no serious treatment-related adverse events (AEs). Gefapixant is approved in...
Psych Centra
OCD and Multiple Sclerosis (MS): What to Know
People with multiple sclerosis are more likely to have OCD than others. Research says this may be linked with inflammation and stress levels. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a serious medical condition that affects the brain and nerves. It can have both physical and mental effects. Mental health challenges can arise...
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Blood Glucose Control in Type 1 Helps Avoid Eye, Kidney Complications
For people with type 1 diabetes, maintaining an A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control) below 7% — a widely recommended goal — can help prevent serious eye and kidney complications, according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. Diabetic retinopathy (eye disease)...
neurology.org
Child Neurology: Hemiconvulsion-Hemiplegia-Epilepsy Syndrome in the Setting of COVID-19 Infection and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome
Hemiconvulsion-hemiplegia-epilepsy (HHE) syndrome is a rare pediatric epilepsy syndrome characterized by prolonged focal febrile convulsive status epilepticus with unilateral hemispheric cerebral edema, followed by the subsequent development of hemiplegia, global atrophy of the affected hemisphere, and epilepsy. The pathophysiology of HHE syndrome remains poorly understood though is clearly multifactorial. Factors thus far implicated are hyperthermia, proinflammatory state, and cytotoxic edema from prolonged ictal activity. Prognosis is variable, from the resolution of hemiplegia and seizures to permanent hemiparesis and refractory epilepsy. We describe a 2-year-old boy who presented with superrefractory focal status epilepticus in the setting of acute coronavirus infectious disease-2019 (COVID-19) and multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). He had right-sided hemiplegia on neurologic examination, and an MRI examination of the brain showed left cerebral hemispheric edema consistent with HHE syndrome. Our case represents the first report in the literature on HHE syndrome in the setting of acute COVID-19 and MIS-C.
Medical News Today
What to know about advanced heart failure treatment
People with advanced heart failure have severe symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. While doctors cannot cure advanced heart failure, treatments and procedures ranging from open-heart surgery to palliative care can help lessen the condition’s impact. Heart failure happens when the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well...
ajmc.com
FDA Approves First Bispecific Antibody, Teclistamab, for R/R Multiple Myeloma
The FDA’s approval of teclistamab for relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma makes it the first bispecific T-cell engager antibody to enter the treatment landscape. The FDA on Wednesday granted approval to Janssen Biotech’s teclistamab (Tecvayli) for treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, marking a new class of therapy now available for patients whose disease had progressed on other types of therapy.
Medical News Today
Budd-Chiari syndrome: What to know
Budd-Chiari syndrome, or hepatic venous outflow obstruction, is a rare disorder that causes a narrowing or blockage of the veins in the liver. It slows blood flow out of the liver, potentially causing pain and liver damage. A clot blocking the vein is the most common cause of Budd-Chiari syndrome...
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes on Prior Authorization, Clinical Documentation Issues Limiting Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Access
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, discussed how prior authorizations and other insurance requirements are limiting treatment access in atopic dermatitis and how dermatologists can help ameliorate these approval issues. Clinical documentation is vital to...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Comments / 0