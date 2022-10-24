ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Athlete of the Week poll: Oct. 24

By Chris Vinel, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
The polls are open!

It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 17-22. Athletes for bowling, cross county, golf, swimming and volleyball are eligible throughout the fall; The News-Journal and Record will hand out game balls each week for the top performers in football.

Last week, University volleyball player Jerianna Flaverney took home the honor, claiming 47% of the votes.

The News-Journal and Record gather nominees from scores and stats emailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across the area. Coaches can email nominees to sports@news-jrnl.com.

Voting begins each Monday and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

WEEK 9 FOOTBALL GAME BALLS:Defense rules the day, but 2 local QBs light up opposition

MAKING HISTORY:Runner Olivia Gardner shatters school, personal 5K record by more than 45 seconds

Cross Country

Ariana Roy, Seabreeze: The sophomore placed fourth at the 3A District 3 meet Friday, finishing in 19 minutes and 51 seconds.

Delaney Stephens, Spruce Creek: Stephens, a senior, took third place with a time of 19:28 at the 4A District 2 meet Saturday.

Golf

Rohan Singh, Ponte Vedra: The senior shot a 67 (-5) and won the Honda Classic.

Swimming

Cole Conlan, New Smyrna Beach: Conlan won all four races he swam in at the 3A District 4 Championship Saturday. He placed first in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard backstroke and then contributed on winning teams in the 200-yard IM relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Matthew Koziol, Nease: The senior won four races — the 200-yard medley relay, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay — at the 3A District 3 Championship Thursday.

Luke VanDeusen, Bartram Trail: At the 4A District 1 Championship Wednesday, the junior won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races while also serving on first-place teams in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Kylie White, Creekside: White, a junior, anchored winning relay teams in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle while taking the individual crown in the 100-yard freestyle at the 4A District 1 Championship Wednesday.

Volleyball

Sarahbelle Jameson, Creekside: The sophomore paced Creekside in kills with 13 and 19 in the Knights’ two district tournament contests. Jameson also chipped in a match-high three serving aces as Creekside beat Bartram Trail for the 7A District 1 crown Thursday.

Ella Pringle, DeLand: Pringle led the Bulldogs in kills (19) and digs (39) as they won the 7A District 2 tournament.

Jessica Shattles, Ponte Vedra: Shattles, one of Ponte Vedra’s two senior captains, passed for 67 total assists in two games last week as the Sharks claimed the 6A District 3 title.

