Giants at Seahawks: How to watch, radio, odds and more for Week 8 matchup

By USA TODAY Atlantic Digital Team
 3 days ago
The Giants are coming off a road win as an underdog. Can they do it again?

That will be the challenge on Sunday as Big Blue heads to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in Week 8. The Giants, who outlasted the Jaguars last weekend for another thrilling victory, are perhaps the most surprising team in the NFL with their 6-1 record.

However, the Seahawks are also defying preseason expectations. Similar to the Giants, Seattle was projected to be among the league's worst teams this season. Yet, the squad sits atop the tough NFC West at 4-3 thanks to the strong play of quarterback Geno Smith.

It will be a test for the Giants defense, as the Seahawks rank fifth in the NFL by averaging 26.1 points per game.

Looking to watch or listen? Here is everything you need to know:

When do the Giants play?

The Giants play the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

What channel are the Giants on?

The Giants game will be broadcast on FOX for television viewers.

How to stream the Giants game

The game can be streamed on NFL Plus or most other major streaming services. Subscription fees apply.

How can I listen to the Giants game on the radio?

Fans looking to listen to the Giants radio broadcast can find it on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM in New York with Bob Papa, Carl Banks and Howard Cross.

What are the odds, spread for the Giants game?

According to Tipico sportsbook, the Giants open as 2.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks, with the over/under being 45.5.

Giants vs. Seahawks all-time record

The Giants and Seahawks have met 19 times in the regular season, with New York holding a 10-9 advantage. They have never met in the postseason.

