Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Columbia physician charged with rape after Saturday assault
A Columbia physician was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged assault and rape Saturday. Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault. On Saturday, Columbia police responded to a report of an assault of a female victim.
Columbia Missourian
DNA for a family tree links Columbia man to 38-year-old crime
A former Columbia resident who now lives in North Carolina was arrested Thursday in his Mooresville, North Carolina, home in connection to a cold case from 1984. James Fredrick Wilson, 59, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and forcible rape with a weapon Thursday after 38 years. He is currently being held at the Iredell County Jail in North Carolina with a $1 million bond.
Columbia Missourian
Spooky events abound in mid-Missouri
Halloween is just a few days away. Here are some events happening over the weekend and on Monday in Boone County.
Columbia Missourian
Police: No armed student threat at Rock Bridge
A report of an armed student at Rock Bridge High School on Tuesday was unfounded, according to Columbia police. Officers from three law enforcement agencies responded at about 12:15 p.m. to a report that a student there was possibly armed, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Columbia Missourian
Mobile pantry brings food from Columbia across the state
An hour before the mobile food pantry was set to begin, Shirley Besche parked her Jeep behind another car, beginning a line that would wind through the sprawling gravel lot behind the Jefferson City Knights of Columbus, all waiting to get a box of food. Besche said she is raising...
Columbia Missourian
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in front of Hitt Mini Market, on Hitt Street between Locust and Cherry streets.
Columbia Missourian
Local fire officials use controlled burns to minimize fire damage
Local firefighters responded to over 21 natural cover fire calls in the area from Friday to Sunday, according to Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Protection District. The Missouri Department of Conservation reported recent drought conditions paired with low humidity and high winds have made these pop-up flames increasingly likely.
Columbia Missourian
Derby Ridge Elementary briefly evacuated after possible gas odor
Derby Ridge Elementary students and staff are now back in the classroom after a brief evacuation for a possible gas odor in the building Tuesday morning, according to an email sent to parents. Emergency officials and district security investigated and gave the all clear after about 45 minutes, according to...
Columbia Missourian
Parson discusses plans to help Wooldridge community
Gov. Mike Parson spoke to a crowd in Wooldridge on Wednesday in front of the church, one of the last standing buildings after the wildfire swept through the town Saturday. The church was surrounded by debris leftover from the “massive fire,” Parson said. He was joined by 4th...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Oct. 27, 2022
Billie Holcombe Henry, 93, of Columbia died Oct. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Ravid D. Smith, 52, of Columbia died Oct. 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
Columbia Missourian
Plank supports issues that Missouri needs to address in its future
Vote for Adrian Plank for representative of District 47 in Missouri. We don’t need another Republican in the Missouri state legislature, especially after the likes of Chuck Basye, the guy who tried to convince us that the Columbia Public Schools are committed to teaching something he calls “critical race theory,” which he associates with informing students of the contributions of Martin Luther King Jr.
Columbia Missourian
How many more lives does gun violence need to claim before we act
Bryanna Love, a senior at Central Visual and Performing Arts Central in St. Louis, is quoted as saying, “How many more people have to die?”. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Kendrick, former state rep, running for Boone County presiding commissioner
When Kip Kendrick and his small army of interns first descended on Columbia’s neighborhoods they had a goal of knocking on 30,000 doors. As of Monday, the team reached 40,000 doors and are pushing for 45,000.
Columbia Missourian
Local business owner Leipard running for presiding commissioner seat
When Boone County presiding commissioner candidate Connie Leipard goes door-knocking, she often ends up chatting with residents for a few minutes about life, dogs, traveling or whatever comes up after she tells them about her campaign. One of her priorities if elected is to go out into the community to...
Columbia Missourian
Political rookies seek Recorder of Deeds spot
Republican Shamon Jones and Democrat Bob Nolte both tell similar stories about how they came to run for Recorder of Deeds: They had the interest, and the opportunity was there. The Boone County Recorder of Deeds is the county position that keeps track of land ownership deeds, marriage certificates and...
Columbia Missourian
Candidates discuss gun violence, abortion, school choice at NAACP forum
Candidates for state and county positions fielded questions about diversity, gun violence, abortion and more at a Columbia NAACP forum at Second Baptist Church on Tuesday night. Attendees asked questions to the candidates for the five state representative districts, Boone County Presiding Commissioner and local county races like treasurer, auditor,...
Columbia Missourian
Helias, Russellville, Salisbury head to Springfield for state softball semifinals
With only two seniors and a completely new infield from last year, Helias will face Washington in the MSHSAA Class 4 semifinals Thursday. The two teams faced each other earlier this season in the championship game of the Sullivan Tournament on Aug. 27. The Crusaders won 11-3 — the most runs the Blue Jays have allowed all season.
Columbia Missourian
Susan D. Kempf Dec. 11, 1958 — Oct. 22, 2022
Susan Denise Kempf of Fayette, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 after a long illness. Susan was born in Ames, IA to parents Clare and Sophie (Prine) Jensen. She graduated from Hickman High School and worked at Aardvarkx in Columbia before buying the business in the 90’s with her husband, Gene Kempf. Susan and Gene were married in 1990, they spent many years traveling and riding their Harley’s.
Columbia Missourian
Martin is capable of leadership and creating plan of action
I have known John Martin for the past 18 years. As a local high school teacher, I embrace John’s vision for stronger schools. John is deeply concerned about the welfare of our youth, as displayed in his active community service. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's Schrader to receive 'lion's share' of carries
When running back Cody Schrader showed up on campus in January, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t think he would be a significant acquisition. He was a 5-foot-9, 214-pound running back who spent the past three seasons dominating at Division-II Truman State. It was a nice story: A running back...
Comments / 0