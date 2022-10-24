ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

'She's Far Too Busy': Lisa Rinna's Rep SLAMS Accusation She's Using Fake Twitter Account To Attack Archenemy Kathy Hilton

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkcBV_0il1iSPM00
Mega

Lisa Rinna is being accused of using a fake Twitter account to trash her former friend-turned-enemy, Kathy Hilton — but her rep tells RadarOnline.com that's simply not true.

After claiming kids are off limits, fans slammed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, accusing her of hiding behind an online alias and using Kathy's daughter Paris Hilton 's real-life trauma to attack her co-star.

“Lisa is far too busy launching 2 highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity," Jeffrey Chassen told this outlet when asked for comment on Monday. He made it clear — she "only works from her LisaRinna.com server."

"We appreciate everyone’s attention but you really have to tie yourself in knots to even come close to making this logically sound. She doesn’t need to waste that kind of time trying to make anyone look bad," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hE1mB_0il1iSPM00
Mega

The mystery user @woke_stan claims to be a "woke stan on crack" who seemingly takes interest in all things related to Housewives , including Rinna's ongoing war with Kathy. While several tweets are directed at Rinna's latest archenemy, one post, in particular, didn't sit well with fans.

"Here’s Paris saying that she was kidnapped and abused mentally and physically!" the user wrote, including a two-minute clip of Paris addressing her time at Provo Canyon School, where she claimed she was verbally, physically, and sexually abused.

"Watch her mom show zero ounce of remorse and not even say sorry! Also where’s miss kooky hunky dory in this vid?" @woke_stan continued, before using Kathy's words against her.

"Who’s the biggest evil bully in Hollywood now?" they ended the tweet posted on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19t7bv_0il1iSPM00
Mega

Fans are calling BS on the user's claim that they aren't Rinna — but now we know the truth.

"We all know it’s Woke Stan is Rinna - lady go spend time with your kids or husband. Oh wait your husband doesn’t want to spend time w you," one person responded to the video.

"Lisa Rinna, why don't you ask Harry to turn off Grindr and maybe the two of you can read his 4th-grade report on Mein Kampf together & laugh while your daughter suffers panic attacks alone in her room? Leave the Hilton's alone," warned another.

During the season 12 reunion taping, Kathy called Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood," claiming Lisa was working overtime to ruin her reputation and her relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards . Their feud stems from Rinna claiming Kathy had a full-on meltdown during the cast's trip to Aspen, Colorado, which, ironically, was not caught by Bravo cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8lWf_0il1iSPM00
Bravo

According to Rinna, the incident was so intense that Lisa was forced to lock herself in her bedroom. She later called Kathy the "devil" and claimed she had PTSD after witnessing Hilton's alleged tantrum.

Since the reunion, Kathy has declared she won't return to the franchise unless they shake up the cast.

Twitter isn't the only place where Rinna is getting backlash over her spat with Kathy. As RadarOnline.com reported, she was booed at BravoCon , resulting in Rinna flipping off audience members.

Comments / 6

Related
People

RHOBH Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'

Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit to unmask "bots" targeting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son with racist messages, while Sutton Stracke showed remorse for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women. Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax,...
RadarOnline

'You Just Looked Shady’: Lisa Rinna Trashed By Fans After Telling Cameraman She Thought He Was A Gang Member In Resurfaced Clip

A years-old clip of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna questioning whether a cameraman was a gang member because he had tattoos has resurfaced as her current feud with Kathy Hilton heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bravo fans have been circulating an undated paparazzi clip of Rinna — at least 10 years old — speaking to a cameraman outside as she exited an event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facereality16 (@facereality16) The cameraman — who is...
realitytitbit.com

RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak

RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak. The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'

Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

110K+
Followers
3K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy