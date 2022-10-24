'She's Far Too Busy': Lisa Rinna's Rep SLAMS Accusation She's Using Fake Twitter Account To Attack Archenemy Kathy Hilton

Mega

Lisa Rinna is being accused of using a fake Twitter account to trash her former friend-turned-enemy, Kathy Hilton — but her rep tells RadarOnline.com that's simply not true.

After claiming kids are off limits, fans slammed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, accusing her of hiding behind an online alias and using Kathy's daughter Paris Hilton 's real-life trauma to attack her co-star.

“Lisa is far too busy launching 2 highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity," Jeffrey Chassen told this outlet when asked for comment on Monday. He made it clear — she "only works from her LisaRinna.com server."

"We appreciate everyone’s attention but you really have to tie yourself in knots to even come close to making this logically sound. She doesn’t need to waste that kind of time trying to make anyone look bad," he added.

The mystery user @woke_stan claims to be a "woke stan on crack" who seemingly takes interest in all things related to Housewives , including Rinna's ongoing war with Kathy. While several tweets are directed at Rinna's latest archenemy, one post, in particular, didn't sit well with fans.

"Here’s Paris saying that she was kidnapped and abused mentally and physically!" the user wrote, including a two-minute clip of Paris addressing her time at Provo Canyon School, where she claimed she was verbally, physically, and sexually abused.

"Watch her mom show zero ounce of remorse and not even say sorry! Also where’s miss kooky hunky dory in this vid?" @woke_stan continued, before using Kathy's words against her.

"Who’s the biggest evil bully in Hollywood now?" they ended the tweet posted on Sunday.

Fans are calling BS on the user's claim that they aren't Rinna — but now we know the truth.

"We all know it’s Woke Stan is Rinna - lady go spend time with your kids or husband. Oh wait your husband doesn’t want to spend time w you," one person responded to the video.

"Lisa Rinna, why don't you ask Harry to turn off Grindr and maybe the two of you can read his 4th-grade report on Mein Kampf together & laugh while your daughter suffers panic attacks alone in her room? Leave the Hilton's alone," warned another.

During the season 12 reunion taping, Kathy called Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood," claiming Lisa was working overtime to ruin her reputation and her relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards . Their feud stems from Rinna claiming Kathy had a full-on meltdown during the cast's trip to Aspen, Colorado, which, ironically, was not caught by Bravo cameras.

According to Rinna, the incident was so intense that Lisa was forced to lock herself in her bedroom. She later called Kathy the "devil" and claimed she had PTSD after witnessing Hilton's alleged tantrum.

Since the reunion, Kathy has declared she won't return to the franchise unless they shake up the cast.

Twitter isn't the only place where Rinna is getting backlash over her spat with Kathy. As RadarOnline.com reported, she was booed at BravoCon , resulting in Rinna flipping off audience members.