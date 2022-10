Antonio Conte celebrates a year in charge of Tottenham Hotspur next week, but all signs are beginning to suggest it won't be a happy anniversary. The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach has been a success so far, in relative terms at least, by salvaging a seemingly hopeless situation when arriving at the club last November. By the end of the season he had guided the team into the Champions League on the back of a late run that saw Spurs overtake Arsenal in the final week to claim fourth spot.

4 HOURS AGO