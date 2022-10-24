Read full article on original website
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
After Throwing 7 Interceptions, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Admits He Can’t Afford To Get Greedy
For the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 NFL season has been anything but prolific. While fans expected some offensive headaches as the search for the next franchise quarterback wore on, the current lack of accountability and urgency within the locker room is bothersome. Pickett was and continues to be, the favorite hometown kid, but after another mundane offensive performance on Sunday night, there is a lot to sort out in a short amount of time.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Seahawks' Geno Smith was 'really pissed' after Eli Manning benching debacle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was displeased shortly after he ended Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts with the New York Giants in December 2017. "I remember [Smith] being really pissed in the locker room afterwards. You can really tell [that game] meant a lot to him," former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said about the subject to ESPN's Jordan Raanan for a piece published Friday. "I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f----- up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up."
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
Steelers Won’t Compete For Super Bowl #7 Until Organization Accepts Current State Of NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for the organization’s defensive prowess since the 1970s. Currently, the team has the highest-paid defense in the NFL, despite a 2-5 record. T.J. Watt’ s pectoral injury certainly plays a part in the unfortunate start, but the front office and Omar Khan, who recently was named General Manager, need to understand where the league is in terms of strategy and offensive fire power.
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching
The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
James Robinson says Jags were looking for excuse to hold him out in Week 7
James Robinson is the latest player who sounds pretty darn happy to be out of Jacksonville. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the newly-acquired New York Jets running back contradicted something his former coach Doug Pederson said. Robinson said that he thinks Pederson, who cited “knee soreness” as the reason for Robinson’s absence in Week 7 against the New York Giants, was just trying to find an excuse to move away from him.
Chicago Bulls Almost Passed On Drafting Derrick Rose Because Of His Brother's Criminal Past: "They're Gonna Deny This"
The Chicago Bulls haven't enjoyed a lot of success since the retirement of Michael Jordan, with the team easily being one of the most disappointing big market teams of the last 20 years. However, the Bulls had a few amazing years where they contended atop the East in the 2010s, led by 2008 Draft No. 1 pick Derrick Rose.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'Almost doesn't get you anything'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sounds wise beyond his years in understanding he's now in football's ultimate results-based business. "There was definitely positives, but the almost doesn't get you anything," Pickett told reporters Wednesday about this past Sunday's 16-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins that dropped Pittsburgh to 2-5 on the season, per Dale Lolley of the club's website. "You want to go finish the game. I felt like we were efficient in the two-minute until the turnover play. It's something I'll learn from, we'll learn from as a group."
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Astros' Trey Mancini reveals why he's looking forward to playing in Philadelphia
Houston Astros outfielder and DH Trey Mancini just wants his life to be normal again. That means getting booed on the road. Fortunately for him, the Astros are playing the right team from the right city in the World Series for that to happen. Mancini has been one of the...
Giants reportedly didn't 'trust' Kadarius Toney before trade to Chiefs
There's more information on why the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 8. "The Giants...actually preferred Toney sit out (Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks) and rest up during the following bye week to be healthy for the second half of the season," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported about the often-injured 23-year-old who has thus far only played in two games during the ongoing campaign and has recently missed time due to multiple hamstring issues.
