Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO