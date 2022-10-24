ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

'Here to share my love for my culture': Catrina pageant in Phoenix to honor Mexican heritage

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUdot_0il1hyUh00

Local pin-up group Las Muñecas de Phoenix is hosting its third annual La Catrina pageant on Oct. 29, inviting the entire community to learn about and participate in this Día de los Muertos celebration.

The pageant is named after the Día de los Muertos symbolic La Calavera Catrina that in the span of a century has gradually become a symbol of this Mexican tradition that celebrates life and death during the Day of the Dead.

The event, which will showcase participants dressed as a catrina — with unique face makeup meant to depict a skull and wardrobe worthy of death herself, but with a pin-up style — is meant to welcome and educate the community on the holiday’s customs while also fundraising for local causes, according to Perla Bamm, the founder of Las Muñecas de Phoenix.

This year, Las Muñecas de Phoenix is partnering with Cultivo Mercado to put on the event and teaming up with Bearded Villains Phoenix, a local nonprofit organization, to fundraise for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Addressing a need for Mexican representation in pageants

Bamm entered the pin-up pageant scene in February 2020, honoring her heritage and culture by participating in pageants and competitions wearing Mexican-inspired outfits from the 1950s, which included patio dresses, colorful circle skirts and boots.

But Bamm quickly found out that there was very little representation of Mexican heritage in local pin-up competitions, which led to her not feeling accepted by the community.

“A lot of the contests that I would enter, I would go with my $300 Mexican boots that they wore in the ‘50s and then (contest organizers) were like, ‘Oh no, that's not what they wore,’” Bamm said. "They were kind of stuck on one view (of 1950s fashion).”

Day of the Dead altars:How to make an ofrenda to a loved one and what to put on it

Bamm created Las Muñecas de Phoenix as a way to center Mexican and Mexican-American pin-up fashion, inviting pin-up enthusiasts with or without Mexican heritage to participate in competitions and pageants.

“I'm here to share my love for my culture, my traditions and everything we do,” Bamm said.

Bamm is the only official member of Las Muñecas de Phoenix, which she said gives participants the flexibility to choose how many pageants and contests they compete in, rather than having fixed obligations as an official member of the group.

“I want people to just come to the events ... on their own time and when they're able to,” Bamm said. “It makes it a little bit more freeing for everybody, which ... actually brings more people in too, you know, they feel way more welcomed.”

Catrinas, but with a pin-up spin

The inaugural La Catrina pageant in October 2020 was the first pageant Bamm hosted — back then it was called a Día de los Muertos pageant.

Bamm decided to change the focus of the pageant for future years after she received negative feedback from the community on the focus of the first year’s event. Since then, the pageant has highlighted La Catrina.

Bamm was inspired by towns in Mexico that held similar events, where participants dress up in outfits representing La Catrina in a fashion show-style showcase.

Contestants also dress up like La Catrina, but their clothes are pin-up outfits reminiscent of 1950s Mexico. The winning contestant gets crowned as the queen of the night, representing Aztec goddess Mictēcacihuātl, the queen of Mictlān, the Aztec Underworld.

This year’s pageant is being held at Spaces of Opportunity in south Phoenix for the first time, which Bamm said will give her more space than in previous years to have an extravagant event. The event will also showcase local food vendors as well as classic lowriders.

“It’s going to be even more beautiful and even more in the community versus where we would normally have it,” Bamm said. “It's gotten bigger and bigger every year, so we're excited and happy to welcome anyone who wants to share it with us.”

La Catrina Pageant in south Phoenix

Details: Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spaces for Opportunity (1200 W Vineyard Rd, Phoenix).

Reach breaking news reporter Camila Pedrosa at cpedrosa@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rainbow colored fentanyl recovered for the first time by Phoenix police

Larry Fitzgerald, Roger Goodell surprise kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee present $25k to support Boys and Girls Club flag football, enough for one year. Surveillace photos show possible suspect after...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Infant dies after 'tragic accident' in Scottsdale, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police said an infant has passed away after sustaining injuries from a bicycle crash Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace at about 3:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a bicycle crash involving a mother and an infant. On Thursday,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert police launches crisis response team

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rainbow-colored fentanyl tablets seized by Phoenix Police: 'Parents Beware'

PHOENIX - As Halloween approaches, police are warning parents to be on alert for colored drugs hitting the streets. Police say a certain type of rainbow-colored fentanyl pills were discovered for the first time in Phoenix. "These speckled fentanyl tablets were taken off the streets this week by #PHXPD," the...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay to Open First Arizona Restaurant

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay is opening the first Arizona location of his fast-casual restaurant, Bobby’s Burgers, in Phoenix. The burger joint will be the renowned chef and restaurateur’s first Phoenix restaurant. Set to open in the first quarter of 2023, Bobby’s Burgers will make its debut appearance in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Streak of light over Phoenix sky came from SpaceX launch

PHOENIX - We received many phone calls on the evening of Oct. 26 regarding a streak of light and cloud in the sky. As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch. According to SpaceX's Twitter page, a Falcon 9 rocket was launching 53 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch also featured a landing of the Falcon 9's 1st stage on a drone shop called Of Course I Still Love You.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy