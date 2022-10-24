'Here to share my love for my culture': Catrina pageant in Phoenix to honor Mexican heritage

Local pin-up group Las Muñecas de Phoenix is hosting its third annual La Catrina pageant on Oct. 29, inviting the entire community to learn about and participate in this Día de los Muertos celebration.

The pageant is named after the Día de los Muertos symbolic La Calavera Catrina that in the span of a century has gradually become a symbol of this Mexican tradition that celebrates life and death during the Day of the Dead.

The event, which will showcase participants dressed as a catrina — with unique face makeup meant to depict a skull and wardrobe worthy of death herself, but with a pin-up style — is meant to welcome and educate the community on the holiday’s customs while also fundraising for local causes, according to Perla Bamm, the founder of Las Muñecas de Phoenix.

This year, Las Muñecas de Phoenix is partnering with Cultivo Mercado to put on the event and teaming up with Bearded Villains Phoenix, a local nonprofit organization, to fundraise for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Addressing a need for Mexican representation in pageants

Bamm entered the pin-up pageant scene in February 2020, honoring her heritage and culture by participating in pageants and competitions wearing Mexican-inspired outfits from the 1950s, which included patio dresses, colorful circle skirts and boots.

But Bamm quickly found out that there was very little representation of Mexican heritage in local pin-up competitions, which led to her not feeling accepted by the community.

“A lot of the contests that I would enter, I would go with my $300 Mexican boots that they wore in the ‘50s and then (contest organizers) were like, ‘Oh no, that's not what they wore,’” Bamm said. "They were kind of stuck on one view (of 1950s fashion).”

Bamm created Las Muñecas de Phoenix as a way to center Mexican and Mexican-American pin-up fashion, inviting pin-up enthusiasts with or without Mexican heritage to participate in competitions and pageants.

“I'm here to share my love for my culture, my traditions and everything we do,” Bamm said.

Bamm is the only official member of Las Muñecas de Phoenix, which she said gives participants the flexibility to choose how many pageants and contests they compete in, rather than having fixed obligations as an official member of the group.

“I want people to just come to the events ... on their own time and when they're able to,” Bamm said. “It makes it a little bit more freeing for everybody, which ... actually brings more people in too, you know, they feel way more welcomed.”

Catrinas, but with a pin-up spin

The inaugural La Catrina pageant in October 2020 was the first pageant Bamm hosted — back then it was called a Día de los Muertos pageant.

Bamm decided to change the focus of the pageant for future years after she received negative feedback from the community on the focus of the first year’s event. Since then, the pageant has highlighted La Catrina.

Bamm was inspired by towns in Mexico that held similar events, where participants dress up in outfits representing La Catrina in a fashion show-style showcase.

Contestants also dress up like La Catrina, but their clothes are pin-up outfits reminiscent of 1950s Mexico. The winning contestant gets crowned as the queen of the night, representing Aztec goddess Mictēcacihuātl, the queen of Mictlān, the Aztec Underworld.

This year’s pageant is being held at Spaces of Opportunity in south Phoenix for the first time, which Bamm said will give her more space than in previous years to have an extravagant event. The event will also showcase local food vendors as well as classic lowriders.

“It’s going to be even more beautiful and even more in the community versus where we would normally have it,” Bamm said. “It's gotten bigger and bigger every year, so we're excited and happy to welcome anyone who wants to share it with us.”

La Catrina Pageant in south Phoenix

Details: Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spaces for Opportunity (1200 W Vineyard Rd, Phoenix).

