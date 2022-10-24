ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shona G
2d ago

absolutely loved everyone in this brilliant show but I would especially enjoy when Jordan would star on it. He was a magnificent talent. RIP

Debo@Debo
1d ago

I enjoyed every show that he was in. He would always STEAL the show!! Going to miss his Love and Light ❤️💔💔💙✝️

