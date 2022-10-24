Bellevue man charged with attempted homicide in Mobil robbery attempt

GREEN BAY – A 31-year-old Bellevue man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery three weeks ago in which the gunman reportedly fired a shot at an east-side Mobil station.

Ziante Watts has been charged in Brown County with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, as well as attempted armed robbery and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Watts is charged in connection with an incident Oct. 3 at the Mobil gas station at 1465 University Ave., according to the Green Bay Police Department. A store employee told police the man fired a handgun inside the store with customers present, but no one was injured and no money or merchandise was stolen.

Green Bay police with help from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Watts during a traffic stop in Bellevue three days after the incident and accused him of violating probation and parole rules. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him Friday in connection with the robbery attempt.

Police are asking that anyone with information related to this case call them at 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-254604. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-7867, or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or use the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.