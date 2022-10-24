ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

By Hanna Trudo
 3 days ago
AP-Charles Rex Arbogast Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote venue Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from President Biden and former President Obama just two weeks from the midterms.

A senior Pennsylvania Democrat told The Hill Biden and Obama will stump for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on Nov. 5.

Axios was the first to report on the visits.

Fetterman is competing against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor, in a Senate race that’s tightened recently and will play an influential role in the power balance of the upper chamber.

A CNN poll released on Monday shows Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, with the edge, earning 51 percent of support among likely voters surveyed to Oz’s 45 percent.

Updated at 6:34 p.m.

Carol Kidd
3d ago

these 3 would make Larry, Moe, and Curry Joe look intelligent.

