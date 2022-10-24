ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorneys in hazing case of former Fiji VP given until December to suggest trial date

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
Circuit Judge Jeff Harris wants several pieces of information from attorneys in the felony hazing case of former University of Missouri Phi Gamma Delta Vice President Thomas Shultz in a hearing now set for Dec. 19.

Phi Gamma Delta is commonly known as Fiji.

Two other hazing defendants had court hearings Monday afternoon before Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs.

Harris appealed to the attorneys on both sides of the Shultz case in a hearing Monday morning.

Shultz is one of 11 people charged with hazing fraternity pledge Danny Santulli, who was left with brain damage and unable to see, speak or walk because of three-fourths of a bottle of vodka he consumed at an event called "Pledge Dad Reveal Night" last October. Last week marked the one-year anniversary of the event.

The fraternity is no longer at the university. Santulli has begun hyperbaric treatments to try to restore brain function.

Shultz, defense attorney Kelly Joyce and prosecutor Nicholas Komoroski appeared by computer video for the hearing.

An idea of the trial schedule is needed because he wants to give plenty of notice to court officials in Greene County, where the jury will be brought in from for the trial, Harris said.

"Do you think you will have a better idea of a specific trial readiness date" by Dec. 19? Harris asked the attorneys.

He said he wants a trial readiness date, an anticipated trial duration and discussion of a joint proposed scheduling order. The scheduling order is a list of items and their dates, including discovery, depositions and pre-trial motions.

Komoroski and Joyce agreed to the Dec. 19 date.

"It won't be a quick turnaround," Komoroski said of the trial date. "It will be pretty far out there."

Jacobs set status hearings for both Harrison Reichman and Benjamin Parres for 1:30 p.m. Dec 12. According to police statements justifying the charges, Parres allegedly texted with Shultz about Santulli's condition and was involved in planning the night. The police statements on Reichman include how he entered the room where Santulli was passed out on a sofa and carried him out of the room with another fraternity member.

Parres' attorney, Christopher Slusher, didn't waive his client's arraignment and therefore didn't enter a plea. Reichman's attorney, Jay DeHardt, waived formal arraignment and entered a "not guilty" plea on his client's behalf.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter, You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

