BERKELEY, Calif. -- Detectives in Berkeley have arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three more earlier this month. At approximately 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 8, four men were walking back to their vehicle after spending a night out in the south campus area, Berkeley police said. Two men approached the group near Telegraph and Durant avenues and allegedly started a fight. Two suspects allegedly pulled out guns and opened fire, sending onlookers fleeing the area and fatally wounding one 29-year-old man and injuring three other men.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO