Oakland, CA

KGO

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, California

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose, California, on Tuesday. Santa Clara County's Fire Department said it hasn't received any calls for service. Santa Cruz County officials said no schools were damaged and classes have resumed. Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said this was the Bay Area's largest earthquake since the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KGO

3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting near UC Berkeley campus earlier this month, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Detectives in Berkeley have arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three more earlier this month. At approximately 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 8, four men were walking back to their vehicle after spending a night out in the south campus area, Berkeley police said. Two men approached the group near Telegraph and Durant avenues and allegedly started a fight. Two suspects allegedly pulled out guns and opened fire, sending onlookers fleeing the area and fatally wounding one 29-year-old man and injuring three other men.
BERKELEY, CA

