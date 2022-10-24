Read full article on original website
7 Tweaks You Can Make to Your Workout Routine To Boost Your Immunity, According to a Yoga Teacher With a PhD in Immunology
We often hear about the many health benefits of exercise. From reducing blood pressure to strengthening the heart and lungs, consistent workouts have been shown to provide an array of physical and mental health perks that touch nearly every system in the body. Included in this plethora of benefits? The...
26 Clever Gifts for Super Organized People, According to Interior Designers and Organization Pros
Got a neat freak on your holiday list? We can promise you they probably don't need another planner. What they do need—well, that's better left to the pros. As someone who's lost upwards of a thousand tubes of lip balm and never knows where her phone is, I'm probably not the most reliable source for an organized gift guide. Which is why I left this year's shopping up to interior designers and home organizing experts, so that you can put your best gift forward.
Amazon may have to turn to SpaceX for help launching its Starlink rival service
Amazon is working toward the launch of two prototype satellites for its SpaceX Starlink-rivaling internet service, Project Kuiper. The delivery giant plans to launch these first two satellites at some point next year, and earlier this year, it penned what it calls "the largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in history."
Support Reproductive Justice by Shopping Your Favorite Beauty Brands With The Every Body Campaign
This week, makeup brand Saie made history by launching The Every Body Campaign, the largest beauty industry-backed reproductive rights initiative to date. Over 35 major brands including Glow Recipe, Fable & Mane, The Inkey List, and Versed, among others (click here for the complete list), are repackaging a best-selling product in limited-edition “Every Body Green” packaging, inspired by the green bandanas and smoke seen at abortion rights demonstrations. 100 percent of the proceeds from every sale will go towards the fight for reproductive justice in partnership with SisterSong, a national reproductive justice collective working to improve the reproductive lives of those most impacted by anti-abortion legislation while advocating for the needs and perspectives of women of color.
Eating More of This Amino Acid Will Help You Get the Highest-Quality Sleep Possible
If you’ve ever been driven to do something about your restless nights, there’s a decent chance that you’ve supplemented with (or at least considered supplementing with) melatonin. Or, if you prefer a more holistic way to improve your shuteye, you might have foods that contain melatonin stocked in your kitchen. But what if I told you that there’s another nutrient you may want to prioritize in your diet that has the potential to calm your mind, help you unwind, *and* improve sleep quality?
39 Useful and Unique Gifts That Every Yoga Lover Will Love for an Even Better Practice
As far as workouts go, yoga is one of the best ways to increase your balance, improve flexibility and build your endurance. But in order to get the most out of this ancient and beautiful practice, it helps to have the right gear on and off the mat. This holiday season, if you plan on getting a yoga gift for someone in your life who practically lives in their leggings, here's some advice from the pros on what are some of the essentials (as well as the gifts yogis would actually like to receive).
Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Impossible To Find—But Shoppers Swear These $40 Identical Copycats Are Even Better
Regardless of what your level of social media involvement—odds are you’ve seen the Birkenstock Boston Clog on your feed at one point or another. Just like the brand’s sandal that went from polarizing to wildly popular in what felt like no time at all, the Bostons have become the new (er, old?) “it” shoe since going viral on TikTok this fall (#birkenstockboston has 81.6 million views and counting!).
What Being Really Good at Holding Your Breath Might Mean for Your Overall Health
If you happened to be the Breath-Holding Champion of your friend group at the pool in elementary school, you undoubtedly felt pretty special about it and accomplished at the time. But, from a scientific point of view, is it actually a superpower to be good at holding your breath?. But...
