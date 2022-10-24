ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Missing Teen In Danger- May Be In Region

Raynham Police are asking you to be alert and help them find a sixteen-year-old girl who may be in danger and could be headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, Provincetown or Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver may be in danger. They don’t' say why. She was reported missing a week...
RAYNHAM, MA
iheart.com

Social Media Post Gets Woonsocket Man Jail Term

A Rhode Island man who was apparently caught on a social media photo with a gun, which was prohibited because he was a convicted felon, is getting state prison time. The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office says Willie Love of Woonsocket bought an illegal gun from someone involved in a trafficking scheme which became the subject of an investigation in 2020.
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy