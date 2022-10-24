Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Joseph talks on physicality and mentality of Nebraska Football team
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph reflected on Thursday’s practice. “We went in the stadium today,” Joseph said. “We will go inside tomorrow. We wanted to go in the stadium so we could get a feel for it and so the quarterbacks get to throw in the stadium because the wind in Nebraska can be a little tricky at times. We took them out there today. It was a good practice though. It was detailed. We were on point with things, and I feel good about where they are at right now.”
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois in Week 9
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2) return home to Memorial Stadium to kick off a four game homestand This Saturday following the second bye week of the season. The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini (4-2, 2-1) come to town on a five-game win streak and a half-game lead to hold first place in the Big Ten West standings. The Huskers are looking for the team’s first victory over a Top-25 team since 2016.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Thoroughly Dominated by Wisconsin
Nebraska could not pass from the very start of this match, and everything seemed to unravel after that. Setting was inconsistent, sometimes too tight and sometimes too far off the net. The blocking could not time the Wisconsin attackers. Sarah Franklin earned 21 kills and hit for .381 hitting efficiency....
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
Corn Nation
Is Nebraska Due to Change Up their Uniforms
For many years Nebraska was the pinnacle of college football and the Red N meant that you were going to face not only one of the best programs but maybe the most physical. But times have changed. Nebraska has experienced nearly a decade of embarrassment and too many people ask, why does Netflix have a football helmet.
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RB
Nebraska's mascot looking out windowJustin Mohling | University Communication. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail, and they offered a high-profile running back on Monday evening. 2024 four-star RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by the program He made the announcement on his Twitter.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge in Their Top Five Match Against Wisconsin
#1 Nebraska (18-1, B1G 10-0) vs #5 Wisconsin (15-3, B1G 9-1) When: Wednesday, October 26 2022, 8 pm (CT) #1 Nebraska (18-1, B1G 10-0) Wisconsin (15-3, B1G 9-1) We could say that this is just one more tough match in the Big Ten schedule but the truth is, this match is different. When Nebraska and Wisconsin play volleyball, the heart starts to pump a little faster and a little stronger. Thump, thump.
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
News Channel Nebraska
Drought expands to 42 percent of Nebraska
PLATTSMOUTH - Cassgram reports the Platte River has dried up in parts of central Nebraska, including the Columbus area. The latest drought map shows the extreme drought area of northeast Nebraska spreading southerly and westerly. The exceptional drought of southwest Nebraska is impacting portions of nine counties. Exceptional drought, the...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
kmaland.com
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska animal shelters say black cats are good luck and even better pets
Pansy is a black cat with a lot of personality and a lot of names. His name on official documents is Panther, but people usually call him anything but, including Pansy, Pan Pan and Panzita. Tryphena Wells, a sophomore psychology major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Pansy’s owner, said...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln golf course reports burglary
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Property was found damaged at a golf course in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Highlands Golf Course on Oct. 22 around 7:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. Police said an equipment operator at the golf course found the lock that secured...
State Environmental Trust gets earful about high number of disqualified grants
LINCOLN — A state board that hands out grants for environmental projects asked for comments on Tuesday and got an earful of criticism. A trio of testifiers at a “listening session” lambasted the Nebraska Environmental Trust for disqualifying a larger-than-normal number of grant applicants and, in general, for straying from its mission to “conserve, enhance […] The post State Environmental Trust gets earful about high number of disqualified grants appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
