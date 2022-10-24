ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTGS

Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
WTGS

Kemp discusses his run for re-election at campaign stop in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp stopped in Pooler and Hinesville on his campaign bus tour across the state of Georgia on Tuesday. Kemp says this campaign season he’s focused on letting voters know what he’s done for the state during his term. I’m campaigning on...
POOLER, GA
WTGS

South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah; here's what to expect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The South Georgia State Fair kicked off Thursday night, and fair organizers said they’re excited for the event's 73rd year. The fair is organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah and will run through Nov. 6. It will include rides, games, fair foods, entertainment and more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Drug Take Back Day: Drop off unused, unwanted medications on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and dozens of locations across South Carolina will be accepting unused, expired or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted medications include tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, syringes and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTGS

Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
MURRAY, UT
WTGS

James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
JAMES ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy