Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Stephen A. Smith: Russell Westbrook 'Practically Wants to Be Gone' from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury
The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
Fan Arrested After Throwing Cup Toward Luka Dončić During Mavs vs. Nets Overtime
Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks was brought to a halt after a fan threw a drink onto the court. The fan appeared to be aiming for Mavericks star Luka Dončić. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan attempted to beat a hasty retreat but...
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Shams: Lakers' Russell Westbrook May Be Benched for Austin Reaves After Injury Return
Austin Reaves reportedly could be auditioning for a starting role when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Wednesday's game. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Reaves will start for Russell Westbrook, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury. If the 24-year-old plays well, it may be more of a permanent move.
LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."
Victor Wembanyama's Games to Be Streamed on New NBA App for 2022-23 Season
The new NBA app will stream projected No. 1 overall 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama's games this season, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Wembanyama plays for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France's top professional basketball tier, LNB Pro A. He has averaged 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the 4-1 team, which sits in third place.
NBA Rumors: League Floated Preventing Teams from Drafting in Top 3 Back-to-Back Years
The Larry O'Brien Trophy is the ultimate prize in the NBA, but some teams without a realistic chance to compete for a championship may be eyeing a different prize: the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. Tanking—and how to curb it—is often...
Blazers' Damian Lillard Reportedly Out 1-2 Weeks with Calf Injury
Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard is going to miss at least one to two weeks. On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Lillard has been diagnosed with a calf strain. He will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Lillard suffered the injury midway through...
Woj: Russell Westbrook Coming Off Lakers' Bench 'Inevitable' Barring Turnaround
Russell Westbrook may not be long for the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup. "I think a Russell Westbrook move to the bench is probably inevitable unless his performance changes, the team's performance changes," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on Get Up (3:50 mark). Westbrook is expected to miss Wednesday's game...
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waive-Wire Adds After October 26
The Orlando Magic have run out of healthy point guards less than two weeks into the 2022 NBA season. Jalen Suggs was shelved last week because of an ankle injury and Cole Anthony is now expected to miss time with an oblique injury. The Magic were expecting to rely on...
Karl-Anthony Towns Wants to Help Anthony Edwards Improve Diet, Take Care of His Body
Karl-Anthony Towns is ready for Anthony Edwards to cut out the Popeyes. The Minnesota Timberwolves center said he plans on stepping up and helping Edwards change his diet so his co-star's conditioning improves. "Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body,...
NBA 2K League Bans 6 Players, Coach For Violating Gambling Policies
The NBA 2K League announced on Thursday that six players—Zekirri Dennis of Mavs Gaming, Kimanni Ingram of Jazz Gaming and Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller and Robert Nastasi of Blazer5 Gaming—have been "disqualified indefinitely" for "violating the league's gambling and fantasy rules." Blazer5 Gaming coach Andrew Maxie and...
John Wall on Russell Westbrook: 'You Can Tell He Don’t Have the Joy Right Now'
Russell Westbrook had a difficult 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it's carried over into this campaign after a summer of trade rumors. And players around the league are feeling for him. "What he's going through is tough," Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall told Sam Amick...
Texas A&M Will No Longer Play Kanye West's 'Power' After Antisemitic Comments
In the wake of Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments, Texas A&M will no longer play one of his songs that has been a staple of their pregame football activities. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told reporters the school would stop playing "Power" during the Aggies' entrance for home games at Kyle Field.
Magic Johnson: Kareem Won't Handle It Well When LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."
Nets' Ben Simmons Discusses Breaking 'Really Ugly' Slump: 'I Was Playing Like S--t'
Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season, fouling out of two of his first three games and generally struggling to find any sort of scoring rhythm. He acknowledged Wednesday that it hasn't been pretty. "There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night...
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness
Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
NBA Twitter Raves About Luka Doncic's Dominance Despite Loss vs. Pelicans
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-111 on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center to fall to 1-2 on the season, but some of the team's best players did all they could to try and help secure the victory. Luka Doncic notched 37 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists,...
