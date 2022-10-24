ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury

The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Victor Wembanyama's Games to Be Streamed on New NBA App for 2022-23 Season

The new NBA app will stream projected No. 1 overall 2023 draft pick Victor Wembanyama's games this season, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Wembanyama plays for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in France's top professional basketball tier, LNB Pro A. He has averaged 18.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the 4-1 team, which sits in third place.
Blazers' Damian Lillard Reportedly Out 1-2 Weeks with Calf Injury

Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard is going to miss at least one to two weeks. On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Lillard has been diagnosed with a calf strain. He will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. Lillard suffered the injury midway through...
PORTLAND, OR
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Pickups and NBA Waive-Wire Adds After October 26

The Orlando Magic have run out of healthy point guards less than two weeks into the 2022 NBA season. Jalen Suggs was shelved last week because of an ankle injury and Cole Anthony is now expected to miss time with an oblique injury. The Magic were expecting to rely on...
NBA 2K League Bans 6 Players, Coach For Violating Gambling Policies

The NBA 2K League announced on Thursday that six players—Zekirri Dennis of Mavs Gaming, Kimanni Ingram of Jazz Gaming and Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller and Robert Nastasi of Blazer5 Gaming—have been "disqualified indefinitely" for "violating the league's gambling and fantasy rules." Blazer5 Gaming coach Andrew Maxie and...
Texas A&M Will No Longer Play Kanye West's 'Power' After Antisemitic Comments

In the wake of Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments, Texas A&M will no longer play one of his songs that has been a staple of their pregame football activities. Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork told reporters the school would stop playing "Power" during the Aggies' entrance for home games at Kyle Field.
Magic Johnson: Kareem Won't Handle It Well When LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

Magic Johnson does not think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be thrilled when LeBron James passes the Los Angeles Lakers legend as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. "I don't think [he'll handle it] well," Johnson said on the Club Shay Shay podcast. "Let's just be honest. If I got to say it, we got to be honest. And the fact that it's a dude playing for the Lakers too. It's a dude playing in L.A. I think it'll be a hard pill to swallow. ... I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever."
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...

