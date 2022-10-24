Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown
Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams. Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5...
Porterville Recorder
3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles' debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Francis scores his 1,000th NHL point
1939 — Kansas State’s homecoming contest against Nebraska is the second college football game ever televised, following the Fordham-Waynesburg contest in New York earlier this fall. The Cornhuskers spoil homecoming with a 25-9 triumph in Manhattan, Kan., before a limited Nebraska ETV audience in the surrounding area. 1950...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
Percentages: FG .444, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Reaves 2-3, Ryan 2-3, James 2-8, Nunn 1-4, Walker IV 1-6, Davis 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davis 2, Jones, Walker IV). Turnovers: 14 (James 8, Nunn 3, Brown Jr., Reaves,...
Porterville Recorder
Coyotes take on the Jets after Gostisbehere's 2-goal showing
Winnipeg Jets (3-3-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-0, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -172, Coyotes +143; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets after Shayne Gostisbehere's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Coyotes' 6-3...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo and Chicago face off in out-of-conference matchup
Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo had a 32-39-11 record overall and a 17-18-6 record at home last season. The Sabres scored 47 power-play goals...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 119, Portland 98
MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2-3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
Porterville Recorder
Blazers' Lillard has calf strain, re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard has a minor right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers said Thursday. Lillard left the Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. The team announced that the six-time All-Star had an MRI on Thursday that revealed a grade one, or minor, strain.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces New Orleans in conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (3-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads to Phoenix for a Western Conference matchup. Phoenix finished 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game last...
Porterville Recorder
Wizards G Delon Wright has strained hamstring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards guard Delon Wright has a strained right hamstring and the team said Thursday he will be re-evaluated in about three weeks. Wright was injured in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's win over Detroit. Wright is in his first season with Washington. He averaged 6.5...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis
St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games. Nashville had a...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BALTIMORE RAVENS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, LB Josh Bynes, DE Calais Campbell, OG Ben Cleveland, RB Mike Davis, WR Tylan Wallace. TAMPA BAY: TE Cameron Brate, CB Carlton Davis, WR Russell Gage, OG Luke Goedeke, DT Akiem Hicks, DB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield.
Porterville Recorder
Boston brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Columbus
Boston Bruins (7-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-5-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -159, Blue Jackets +133; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to break a six-game skid with a win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 16-7-3 in division games a season ago. The...
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks take on the Oilers on 4-game winning streak
Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -217, Blackhawks +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Edmonton Oilers as winners of four games in a row. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Sunday. ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS...
Porterville Recorder
Luka Doncic, Mavericks outlast Nets 129-125 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Doncic found Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock for 3s in...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Miami 110
MIAMI (110) Butler 8-13 7-7 27, Martin 3-10 0-0 8, Adebayo 10-13 6-8 26, Herro 3-12 0-0 7, Lowry 4-10 2-2 12, Jovic 2-4 0-0 4, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Strus 5-11 1-2 14, Vincent 3-8 2-3 9. Totals 39-88 18-22 110. GOLDEN STATE (123) D.Green 5-10 0-1 10, Wiggins...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 125, Sacramento 110
Percentages: FG .533, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Bane 6-8, LaRavia 3-4, Brooks 3-6, Morant 1-3, Jones 1-4, Clarke 0-1, Roddy 0-3, Aldama 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aldama 2, Clarke). Turnovers: 12 (Adams 4, Morant 3, Brooks 2, Bane, Clarke, Jones). Steals: 5...
Comments / 0