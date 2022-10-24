Read full article on original website
Want an iPhone 14 Plus? You should probably buy one now
It's only just been released and Apple is already cutting production
TechRadar
A Spotify price hike appears likely – should you cancel?
Spotify is considering raising prices for its Premium music streaming plan in the US, according to a recent report in entertainment industry daily Variety. The news emerged from an earnings call with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where the company announced a boost in paid subscribers by 7 million users, along with 20 percent total active monthly user growth, during the third quarter of 2022.
ZDNet
Trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards. Here's how
Lately, it feels like every technology manufacturer has a product or two hitting the market on a monthly basis. Then, there are companies like Amazon that are expected to release tens of products in a day. All that is to say we, the consumers, have more gadgets and devices to shop from than ever before -- even if the economy suggests we should take a backseat on spending.
CNET
Apple Warns It Could Be Hard to Buy an iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro appears to be popular with customers, as its website and executives said Thursday the company hasn't yet caught up with demand, even though supply chain issues have eased. The comments were an unusual bit of positive news out of the tech industry, which has collectively begun warning of a worsening economy ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Apple confirms a major change: The iPhone is switching to USB-C — but it's not happy about being forced to ditch its Lightning port
Apple exec Greg Joswiak said that Apple has "no choice" but to comply with a new EU regulation and create an iPhone with a USB-C port.
This is the iPhone you should buy your mom
Responding to a question from the audience at the Code Conference event he attended a few weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said “buy your mom an iPhone.” The executive offered the reply to a reporter asking about Apple’s plans to embrace RCS on iPhone, a richer communication text messaging system than SMS that Google uses on Android. This is part of the famous blue vs. green text bubbles dispute that Google is still entertaining in the US in its desperation to somehow convince Apple to get on board.
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
CNBC
iPhones will get USB-C charging after Apple says it will have to comply with EU law
Apple will have to comply with a European Union law that mandates electronic devices have a common charging standard — known as USB-C — the company's marketing chief confirmed. On Monday, ministers from EU member states gave the final approval to the common charger law which means that...
TechRadar
Two payment terminal malware strains have stolen millions of dollars worth of data
Cybersecurity researchers have spotted two strains of point-of-sale (POS) malware that are active in the wild and stealing people’s credit card information. So far, they’ve stolen more than $3.3 million worth of payment data, but given that the strains are active, that number is probably even higher by now.
daystech.org
iOS 16.0.3 on Your iPhone: Apple Fixes Some Annoying Bugs
After releasing iOS 16 alongside the iPhone 14 final month, Apple has now rolled out one other software program replace, iOS 16.0.3. The newest replace addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, together with delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone quantity throughout CarPlay cellphone calls. It additionally fixes digital camera points some iPhone 14 fashions have skilled, like a gradual launch pace or spontaneously switching between digital camera modes.
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
5 iOS 16 features that Apple still hasn’t added to your iPhone
IOS 16.1 has just been released by Apple with Live Activities and Stage Manager support. Although these essential features were lacking from the original iOS 16 release, the company still has some other functions to make available. Not only that, but other new operating systems also lack some features. Here are them and when to expect each of them.
TechRadar
Early Amazon Black Friday deals: Echo, cheap TVs, iPads, vacuums and more
Get a head start on your holiday shopping and save money with these early Amazon Black Friday deals, which include record-low prices on TVs, smart home devices, appliances, and more. The retailer has just launched an 'Epic Holiday Deals' (opens in new tab) sale with enticing discounts on some of its best-selling items, so you can score epic Black Friday deals before the official November sale even begins.
TechRadar
How web data is transforming ecommerce
Online retail businesses are increasingly relying on insights drawn from web data to guide their pricing strategies as well as find the best time for product and service launches. A recent survey (opens in new tab) conducted by Bright Data (opens in new tab) and Vanson Bourne found some 87%...
TechRadar
Microsoft cloud success helps push revenue, offsets Windows and PC drops
Microsoft has announced (opens in new tab) strong Q1 2023 financial results thanks largely to the success of its cloud services, despite losses in its flagship Windows PC vector. The company’s Microsoft Cloud division raked in $25.7 billion worth of revenue in the quarter, a 24% increase from the same...
TechRadar
Black Friday laptop deals begin now with a 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $99
It's not even November yet, but there are already hundreds of Black Friday deals available. And now Best Buy has an excellent cheap Chromebook available for a bargain price of less than $100. Right now, the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is just $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)....
