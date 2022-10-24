ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted Trail Fundraiser in Traverse City Will Benefit Area Veterans

By Bill Froehlich
 3 days ago

Halloween is a big night for kids, but the adults can have a little fun too, at a haunted weekend party in Traverse City. It’s also a fundraiser for veterans.

This weekend the nonprofit group “Charlie Golf One” is hosting a Halloween Party and Haunted Trail Walk at the historic Cathedral Barn at the Grand Traverse Commons.

The Saturday night party known as “the Insomniac” runs from 7 p.m. -11 p.m. The adults-only party includes food and drink, a DJ and dancing, and if you’re up for it, a short walk through the haunted trails at the state hospital grounds.

“A fundraiser, fun is the big part of that. To raise some money that’s going to serve veterans and their families here in our community,” says Charlie Golf One Board Member Scott Herzberg. “We are going to have a haunted walk here on the State hospital grounds. We’ll have some actors here, nothing too scary. But we’re going to certainly capture the theme of the State Hospital and some of the history that’s been there. So don’t be surprised if you see some ghostly or ghouly doctors or nurses.”

Tickets are 20 dollars and proceeds go to Charlie Golf One and their efforts to support housing needs for veterans and their families.

Sponsors for the event include Caliber Home Loans, Reichard & Hack/EXIT Realty, 2Bays DJs, Mammoth Distilling, Earthen Ales, Folgarelli’s, Jimmy John’s, Forward Inking, and KLT.

