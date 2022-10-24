ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery

ATLANTA - One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday. Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a...
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
Child shot in hand near Edgewood apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A child is receiving medical attention after being shot in the hand Thursday afternoon. Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault investigators are working to determine what led up to the injury after officers were called to a home along Hardee Street NE. Officers said they were called to the Edgewood neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., not far from Fred A. Toomer Elementary School.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, October 25, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 25, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
