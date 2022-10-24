Read full article on original website
Related
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
WXIA 11 Alive
Victor Hill trial | Attorneys request a mistrial
Attorneys for suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill requested a mistrial. One juror had already been replaced but problems didn't end there.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County suspects caught trying to flush marijuana down toilet
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police have arrested two suspects they say were caught attempting to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet. Officials say on Oct. 20, officers with the Clayton County Police Department's Narcotics Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Mount Zion Road.
fox5atlanta.com
YSL gang member convicted of deadly Buckhead wedding robbery
ATLANTA - One of the men charged earlier this year along with popular Atlanta rapper and alleged YSL gang leader Young Thug for violating the RICO act was convicted of murder on Thursday. Jayden Myrick, who goes by "SetTrip" or "JayMan," was found guilty of robbery and murder outside a...
WXIA 11 Alive
Drama around holdout juror, 'bullying' accusation clouds Victor Hill case
ATLANTA — Jurors in the trial of Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill started deliberations over again Tuesday after a juror was released and replaced with an alternate. But the jury drama didn’t end there. The jury foreperson revealed one of the jurors said the sheriff is “above the...
Video shows alleged hit-and-run driver move victim to sidewalk before leaving scene
ATLANTA — Editor's note: Some may consider content in the video above disturbing. Viewer's discretion is advised. A hit-and-run victim is asking for the public's help in finding the man who struck her with his car, got out to check on her, walked her to the sidewalk, then got back in his car and took off.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
Man shot, killed after firing on Hall County deputy, sheriff says
A man who fired on a Hall County deputy was killed Tuesday night when the deputy returned fire, sheriff’s officials said.
Father-son duo jumps into action to help Gwinnett officer violently attacked by robbery suspect
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two citizens who didn’t hesitate to help an officer in need were recognized Thursday by all the members of the Gwinnett County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 25, officers were called to the Stop and...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Definitely a wake up call' | Family demands justice after loved one found dead in Fulton County jail
Shamar Mcelroy's family told 11Alive his death was a homicide. Neither the Fulton County Sheriff's Office nor APD have released details on the investigation.
WXIA 11 Alive
Child shot in hand near Edgewood apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A child is receiving medical attention after being shot in the hand Thursday afternoon. Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault investigators are working to determine what led up to the injury after officers were called to a home along Hardee Street NE. Officers said they were called to the Edgewood neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., not far from Fred A. Toomer Elementary School.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, October 25, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, October 25, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Raleigh News & Observer
Officer kills driver after woman thrown from car during fit of road rage, GA cops say
An officer shot and killed a driver after a woman was thrown from a car in a fit of road rage, Georgia officials said. The woman was in a dispute with the driver when the incident took a turn on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to preliminary information from Atlanta police.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County police looking for critically missing person
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police have issued a Be On the Lookout for a critically missing person. Nam Sun Johnson, 75, was last seen on Oct. 25 in the area of Hudson Bridge Road heading near Jodeco Road in Stockbridge.
GBI: Driver involved in road-rage incident fatally shot by Atlanta officer
An Atlanta police officer attempting to intervene in a road-rage incident shot and killed a man in Midtown on Tuesday night, department officials said.
Teen suspect arrested after taunting police while making threats from inside DeKalb high school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager who made several social media threats to shoot Stephenson High School on Monday, including while officers were searching the school, is now in custody. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that while the high school was on lockdown and officers were searching for...
Man found shot multiple times inside home, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night after police say he was shot multiple times inside a home. Police arrived at a home on the 3000 block of Monterey Drive just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot. When police arrived, they found a man dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Officers searching for persons of interest in Union City Dollar General burglary
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police officers are searching for multiple persons of interest in a burglary at a Union City Dollar General. Officials say on Sept. 2, officers responded to the Dollar General Store on the 3300 block of Royal South Parkway in Union City. Investigators shared multiple security camera...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother heartbroken to learn son was shot to death while he should have been in school
The mother of the 17-year-old Norcross High School student shot off-campus said he was a fun-loving son and brother. She hopes someone comes forward with information about who shot her son.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
Comments / 5