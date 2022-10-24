Read full article on original website
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Over $56 Million In Contracts For WYODOT Projects Awarded
According to a release sent by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight of WYODOT's construction projects during its October 20 business meeting. The breakdown of the award. The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY,...
Boulder city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Colorado’s adventure city
Standing in the centre of Pearl Street, gazing at the Flatiron peaks a mere mile away, it’s easy to see why Boulder’s founders chose to settle here. Wherever you turn, you’ll see these five achingly beautiful slabs of high-rise rock – collectively they form the town’s emblem, talisman and spiritual landmark. Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is part mountainside pleasure town, part frontier outpost, with a spiritual and intellectual streak that runs deep. Artists, students and seekers have all found refuge here, and they’ve moulded the town in their image.Boulderites aren’t content with merely gazing at...
