Standing in the centre of Pearl Street, gazing at the Flatiron peaks a mere mile away, it’s easy to see why Boulder’s founders chose to settle here. Wherever you turn, you’ll see these five achingly beautiful slabs of high-rise rock – collectively they form the town’s emblem, talisman and spiritual landmark. Nestled at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is part mountainside pleasure town, part frontier outpost, with a spiritual and intellectual streak that runs deep. Artists, students and seekers have all found refuge here, and they’ve moulded the town in their image.Boulderites aren’t content with merely gazing at...

BOULDER, CO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO