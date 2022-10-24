Read full article on original website
Juice bar concept Clean Juice firms Sugar Land opening date
Juice bar concept Clean Juice has scheduled Dec. 6 as its opening date for a new Sugar Land location. (Courtesy Clean Juice) A juice bar concept opening in Sugar Land has firmed its December grand opening date. Clean Juice will hold its grand opening Dec. 6 at 4779 Sweetwater Blvd.,...
Waterless car detail shop No-H2O plans grand opening event for new Shepherd Drive site
The company uses no water in an effort to be mindful of water shortages in the area and prevent chemicals from entering drainage systems. (Courtesy Facebook) After opening earlier this year, an official grand opening will take place Nov. 8 for a new location of No-H2O, a waterless car dry cleaning and detailing shop, at 1345 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston.
H-E-B, region's first mass timber office development coming soon to Bridgeland Central
Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced plans for the first phase of commercial development for Bridgeland Central, including a mass timber office building. (Rendering courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Officials with The Howard Hughes Corp. announced in an Oct. 27 news release plans for the first phase of commercial...
Husband and wife serve up Asian cuisine at Magnolia Thai Restaurant
Crab rangoons ($7) include fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab and cream cheese. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Aaron and Lek Kinler opened Magnolia Thai Restaurant on Jan. 10 off FM 1774 in Magnolia. With Lek having worked in the restaurant business for more than 15 years, the couple said they had...
The Shout House to hold soft opening Oct. 29
The Shout House will hold a soft opening Oct. 29 (Courtesy The Shout House). The Shout House is holding a soft opening Oct. 29. The business is located at 1355 N. Loop 336 E., Conroe. According to the owner, the business operates as a sports bar and fine restaurant. Located on 7 1/2 acres, the owner said the venue behind the restaurant will be used for weddings, live entertainment and games. 936-539-2400. https://theshouthouseconroe.com.
Tomball e-commerce business Kinsley Armelle goes from garage to global
Amazonite is one of the natural stones used in Kinsley Armelle’s jewelry. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The journey of e-commerce jeweler Kinsley Armelle began in 2016 with owner Crystal Habel’s desire to save money, she said. “I’m super crafty, but I’m super cheap,” Crystal said. “And so I saw...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Old School Burger and Brunch arrives in Katy
Old School Burger's menu features a variety of burgers, including the classic and a bacon avocado burger. (Courtesy Old School Burger and Brunch) Old School Burger and Brunch opened in Katy on Oct. 14 and is offering a 10% off grand opening special until Nov. 11. Located at 975 Mason...
Check out October's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Sunset Ridge, 77396
Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Woodland Hills Drive, Sunset Ridge comprises 645 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD. Median...
My Spice Grocery celebrates one-year anniversary in Missouri City
My Spice Grocery—a grocery store specializing in food from South Asia, Africa and South America—celebrated its one-year anniversary in October. (Courtesy My Spice Grocery) Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect that My Spice Grocery celebrated its one-year anniversary in October, not its grand opening. A...
Texas TreeVentures in The Woodlands to get 24 new features in 2023
Pamela Woods, assistant director for parks and recreation in The Woodlands Township, presented information about the Texas TreeVentures expansion on Oct. 26. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The outdoor adventure course Texas TreeVentures, which launched in The Woodlands Township in 2019, will see the beginning of its Phase 2 expansion in 2023.
13 organizations to volunteer at in the Houston area this holiday season
Volunteers with the Houston Food Bank help pack boxes along an assembly line. (Courtesy Houston Food Bank) For those looking to help out in the Houston community, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Empower Children. 1. Girls Empowerment Network.
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Oct. 28-30
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 28-30. (Community Impact staff) Stage Right at The Crighton is performing "Rent" in Conroe on Oct. 21-30 and Nov. 4-6. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. showtimes. $26). 234 Main St., Conroe. 936-441-7469. www.stage-right.org. Oct 29: Go trunk-or-treating. First...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Shenandoah looks to 2023 to begin long-awaited David Memorial Drive extension
Shenandoah City Council met Oct. 26 to discuss items, including a David Memorial Drive extension. (Screenshot via city of Shenandoah) Officials in the city of Shenandoah announced the expected successful funding of a long-planned project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 with cooperation from other governmental bodies in the area.
Abandoned Animal Rescue celebrating 20 years in Magnolia
Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. (Courtesy Abandoned Animal Rescue) Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the organization confirmed in an email. The all-volunteer nonprofit was founded in 2002 and runs solely on donations. 32632 Wright Road, Magnolia. 281-789-4142. www.aartexas.org.
District burger joint Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack serves plates from under the highway
Houston bison burger ($12.25): A bison patty is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese grilled onion, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact) From icehouse to casual burger joint to Houston staple, Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack has evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally located on the...
Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name
A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza
Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy
New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
