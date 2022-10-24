ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Community Impact Houston

Waterless car detail shop No-H2O plans grand opening event for new Shepherd Drive site

The company uses no water in an effort to be mindful of water shortages in the area and prevent chemicals from entering drainage systems. (Courtesy Facebook) After opening earlier this year, an official grand opening will take place Nov. 8 for a new location of No-H2O, a waterless car dry cleaning and detailing shop, at 1345 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Shout House to hold soft opening Oct. 29

The Shout House will hold a soft opening Oct. 29 (Courtesy The Shout House). The Shout House is holding a soft opening Oct. 29. The business is located at 1355 N. Loop 336 E., Conroe. According to the owner, the business operates as a sports bar and fine restaurant. Located on 7 1/2 acres, the owner said the venue behind the restaurant will be used for weddings, live entertainment and games. 936-539-2400. https://theshouthouseconroe.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City, including new Five Below

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Old School Burger and Brunch arrives in Katy

Old School Burger's menu features a variety of burgers, including the classic and a bacon avocado burger. (Courtesy Old School Burger and Brunch) Old School Burger and Brunch opened in Katy on Oct. 14 and is offering a 10% off grand opening special until Nov. 11. Located at 975 Mason...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Abandoned Animal Rescue celebrating 20 years in Magnolia

Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. (Courtesy Abandoned Animal Rescue) Abandoned Animal Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the organization confirmed in an email. The all-volunteer nonprofit was founded in 2002 and runs solely on donations. 32632 Wright Road, Magnolia. 281-789-4142. www.aartexas.org.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name

A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza

Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy

New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
