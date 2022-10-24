Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
Company news: Beardsley Architects + Engineers announces new hires
Beardsley Architects + Engineers recently expanded the firm’s team with four new hires. Jacob A. Perez Gangi joined Beardsley’s structural engineering team in the firm’s Auburn office. A recent graduate of Clarkson University with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, he had previously spent the summer of 2021 as structural engineering intern with the firm. At Beardsley, Perez Gangi will be working on industrial, governmental, and higher education projects.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local business partners with Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Prevention Coalition and the Oswego County Youth Creating Change Coalition have partnered with 5 Points Wine and Liquor in a local Sticker Shock Campaign. The campaign serves to keep alcohol sales limited to the intended customers ages 21 and older. The campaign consists of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
FCSD test scores show room for improvement with standardized assessments
FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District. During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board...
newyorkupstate.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Decline in new COVID-19 cases continues in county
OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to decrease this week. From Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, 307 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes the results of both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local runners race in Liberty League meet
MARCELLUS — The Mexico, Hannibal, and Phoenix varsity boys cross country teams took part in the OHSL Liberty League Championships Wednesday. Cazenovia claimed the team title. Mexico placed fourth, Hannibal was sixth, and Phoenix placed 10th.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
River View Pediatrics purchases former Tops market in Fulton
FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced that River View Pediatrics, 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for its practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local supermarket...
Central New York Town Turns Into Bedford Falls for a Wonderful Weekend in December
Seneca Falls will transform into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend this December to celebrate the 76th anniversary of "It's a Wonderful Life." Every December the town changes its name for one weekend, to honor the iconic Christmas movie many believe was inspired by Seneca Falls. Surviving actors from the film even come to town to celebrate.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton’s Women’s Club gears up for annual craft show fundraiser
FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses. The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime
OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
cnyhomepage.com
Candidate expresses concern over Oneida County Conservative Party endorsement
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – John Zielinski, the Republican candidate running for the 119th Assembly seat against Marianne Buttenschon today at the press Conference about an investigation into why the Oneida County Conservative Party endorsed Democrats for the 119th Assembly and Oneida County Sheriff. “I just want you and the...
A Musical History Lesson From One Of Fulton’s Own
FULTON – Have you wondered how jazz music got its beginnings? You will find out on November 4 at the Tavern on The Lock! Joe Cortini, Fulton’s very own celebrity musician, will entertain and educate us on the history of jazz. Joe, on drums, will be joined by...
wwnytv.com
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
cnycentral.com
Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
Comments / 0