Oswego, NY

whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Beardsley Architects + Engineers announces new hires

Beardsley Architects + Engineers recently expanded the firm’s team with four new hires. Jacob A. Perez Gangi joined Beardsley’s structural engineering team in the firm’s Auburn office. A recent graduate of Clarkson University with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, he had previously spent the summer of 2021 as structural engineering intern with the firm. At Beardsley, Perez Gangi will be working on industrial, governmental, and higher education projects.
AUBURN, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

FCSD test scores show room for improvement with standardized assessments

FULTON — Test results for state assessments are in, and administrators are asking how improvements can be implemented to raise scores and defeat a lack of concern for the tests in the Fulton City School District. During a Fulton City School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board...
FULTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help

The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
ROME, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Decline in new COVID-19 cases continues in county

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases has continued to decrease this week. From Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, 307 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes the results of both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Local runners race in Liberty League meet

MARCELLUS — The Mexico, Hannibal, and Phoenix varsity boys cross country teams took part in the OHSL Liberty League Championships Wednesday. Cazenovia claimed the team title. Mexico placed fourth, Hannibal was sixth, and Phoenix placed 10th.
MEXICO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

River View Pediatrics purchases former Tops market in Fulton

FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced that River View Pediatrics, 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for its practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local supermarket...
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton’s Women’s Club gears up for annual craft show fundraiser

FULTON — The Fulton Women’s Club is getting ready for its annual craft fair, which will raise money to help a high school senior and their higher education expenses. The women’s club met for its monthly lunch Wednesday at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, and this time, members spread the word of its beloved annual craft show fundraiser that will raise money for the club’s scholarship fund.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OFD approved for budget increase to cover possible overtime

OSWEGO — The Oswego Common Council approved the Oswego City Fire Department’s request for $65,000 to cover overtime for the remainder of the year. According to OFD Chief Randall Griffin, the department’s request is not unusual because of how they make their annual budget.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Explosion survivor in fair condition

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Guide to early voting in CNY: Find information on polling times and locations here

ONONDAGA COUNTY — Early voting for the midterm election begins Saturday, October 29th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. For early voting, voters can select any available polling location to cast their ballot. Those voting on Election Day are required to vote at their designated polling location, which can be found by looking up your voter registration here.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
OSWEGO, NY

