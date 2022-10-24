Everything Bryan Harsin said to the media previewing Auburn vs Arkansas

Here's everything Harsin had to say during Monday's press conference.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke to the media on Monday afternoon to discuss the Tigers upcoming matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Hogs (4-3, 1-3 SEC) are currently trying to pick themselves up off the mat after a brutal first half of their schedule. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) is fighting for air to stay in bowl contention after a double-digit loss to Ole Miss two weeks ago.

Despite both teams entering Saturday with undesirable records, this is a big game for both squads.

This is what Harsin had to say about the game, as well as some injury updates and overall team development.

Opening Statement…

“This will be four weeks this Saturday since we’ve been at home, so we’re looking forward to that. The guys took advantage of the bye week, got healthy and showed up on Sunday, had a good practice Sunday. Little longer than we normally have. We took advantage of a little bit of extra time from the bye week to prepare for that Sunday practice. So that went well. Tomorrow’s a big day to get after it and to get ready for Arkansas. Just about Arkansas - really good team, really well-coached. Coach [Sam] Pittman does a great job, and (they had a) big win against BYU. So, I think our guys, the energy, the enthusiasm and obviously the work we have got to put in this week all need to come together to go out there and have a great game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.”

On the health of the team after bye week…

“I think we’re good. Not everybody is fully healthy, but guys will play. I don’t think that’s anything uncommon this time of year. I think you’ve got guys that the first day of fall camp is the best they’re going to feel, so you’re going to have a few bumps and bruises and aches and pains and things like that, that we have to manage through the season. Not just this week but for the rest of the season with some of these guys. But the guys are tough, and they’re also in there wearing the trainers out, and they’re getting themselves in the best shape they can. Overall, we’ll get some guys back that we didn’t have, which will be good. We’ll get those guys back in the mix, and we need that for depth. The one thing about injuries, we only look at it as the players in the game, how it impacts the game. But it really impacts practice. If a guy has to take the two reps and doesn’t have somebody to back him up and he’s getting double reps, pretty soon he fatigues and that’s going to cause injury down the road. Getting these guys back and really utilizing that bye week, I think it came at a really good time for us because we had some guys that were banged up. So to get these guys back and in the mix this week will help us.”

On preparing for Arkansas QB K.J. Jefferson and how he compares to Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart…

“There are similarities with both really good players, and [Jaxson] Dart did a lot of really good things in that game. I thought their backs ran hard in the last game. They were the ones that produced most of the runs, but Dart was certainly effective against us. K.J. [Jefferson] now, he’s different. Really big, really physical, I think he plays with a lot of poise. As far as defending him, one, you’ve got to tackle him. If he’s running the ball you’ve got to tackle him. You’ve got to have somebody in position to do that and then, overall, you’ve got to be ready for some of the things they do with him. He’s not always going to run the ball, he may show that and he may throw it. They do a good job. I think they’re creative on the offensive side with what they do with him. Just his overall physicality provides a different element at the quarterback position. He can throw up and down the field if he chooses to, but then you have somebody as athletic and as big as he is, they’re going to utilize him. So, for us, it’s just another challenge with a quarterback that’s a versatile guy that can do a lot of different things that we have to be ready to go out there and play against. You’ve got to be physical with them. You always say that with quarterbacks, but you have to be physical with him and be able to tackle him. Ultimately, just the way they play. You’ve got to play with great eyes on the quarterback and be ready for him to be a scrambler or threaten the run game. You’ve got to find a way to stop him.”

On the quarterback room's development...

"I think they’re improving, but still not where we need to be. The expectations in that room are really, really high and I think those guys are working at it. I think they're taking the coaching, as far as what they need to do to get better. I think they're taking it upon themselves to be better students of the game and really understand how to prepare yourself week in and week out to be ready to get out there and play against whatever opponent we're playing. The big thing in that room is that we've got to continue to build on some of the things that we're doing, and we've got to be better, obviously, at taking care of the football. That’s what it comes down to in a lot of ways. Overall, I think we're executing, for the most part, their assignments and what they need to do at that position. Checking all those things, operating the offense, making plays. Robby (Ashford) is able to do that, and that's one thing Robby can do. He can start plays and he can make plays. He did a better job keeping his eyes down the field. He's also a threat in the run game, so he's that dual threat guy that can do a lot of different things. And I think that room understands what we have to do at that position to be successful. And, to me, that's what you want to see. You want to see growth, and you want to see things that we may not see right away, as fast as we all want to see it. But we're seeing growth in that room. And we're seeing guys getting better. Because practice has improved. The effort, the attitude, all the things that you need at that position to be better, are showing up out of practice. So ultimately, that needs to show up in the game and show up consistently through four quarters for us to do we need to do."

On addressing kickoff coverage...

"We also kick them out of bounds, too. You know, that creates the stats there as well. So, we don't want to kick it out of bounds. We do not want to kick it short. And in our coverage, I think we face some decent returners. But I also think our coverage needs to be better. That's something that we have addressed, and we take a lot of pride in that. I thought early in the year we were doing a pretty good job. I thought last year, we always did a good job on that. And lately, we haven't done a good enough job. And so, whether that's getting the right people in the right spots, we have to, as coaches, get the right people and move them around. Because you're trying to give your opponent some different looks as well. I did think in the last game, Jarquez (Hunter) was down there twice. And Jarquez is always going to be the first one down or always going to be one of the first ones down. And there were some questionable opportunities for you to get pushed in the back or not. I mean, he had a chance to make some plays. One thing on that unit, you've got to match somebody's intensity like what Jarquez brings, and I thought we did that early on. I didn't think that we've done that the last couple games. So, we've addressed it, we certainly recognize it and know that it has to be an area we improve and make sure that we can win the field position battle, hopefully by doing a better job in that area."

On Jeremiah Wright on the offensive line...

"He's getting better. Even at yesterday's practice, too. You get into a groove a little bit, so you've got to play. That's the biggest thing. You see it in practice, but a guy has to go out there and play, and then you work through some things as a player. Just because of game speed, game tempo, all those things. I thought yesterday, he came out and he practiced intentionally to get better. So absolutely, he's earned an opportunity to continue to keep playing. You know his story, and we all know the story, right? From D-line to O-line to D-line to O-line, and he's in the right position now. He knows that. He sees that. We certainly see it. There's no doubt in our mind he's an offensive lineman and that's where he needs to be. He's a guard, he's going to be a good player. And now we've got to build on it this week. And I also think, not only as a player, but he also brings some energy, some emotion, and just competitiveness. I think upfront too just because of who he is, like that's who he is. He's wired that way. He cares tremendously, and he works really hard at it, so I don't see why he wouldn't continue to keep getting more reps and an opportunity to go out there and play again. He did a really good job last game."

On the biggest issue on defense against Ole Miss...

“Kind of the same thing I told you after the game, that if you don't fit a gap or if you're not in the right position that's going to hurt you. I think that's one area that we got hit on a couple times. So those things happen, right? That's their job, to stop you from doing what you're trying to do. You have to play that game and guys have to kind of help you that are behind the D-line. We missed a few tackles, and I thought the quarterback was more of a factor. Like we said, him pulling it and then being a factor in the run game helped with the inside zone and some of the schemes that they were doing. They hit us a couple of times on sweeps, but that was on us. We weren’t in position and so we could have helped ourselves by being in better positions at times, having a better call at times and tackling always becomes a factor. I think every defensive coordinator and every defensive coach would say that in every game you have to attack. Their backs were good, and they were hard to tackle. Those backs are really good players that made it hard to tackle. I thought we did have guys in position, and they broke tackles. So that's another area that you go back to work on. When you're playing against really good players, you have got to bring your very best. Especially tackling in games like that when you have a couple guys that can run the ball like they did. We'll see the same thing this week against Arkansas. Arkansas’ O-line is very good. The run game and their quarterback and then (Raheim) Sanders, they're really good players. It wasn’t much different. It’s just now we are able to fine tune it and really pinpoint some of those things, and it is stuff that has come up in every single game. You just keep working on getting better, but you have got to eliminate those explosives, which is what ultimately got us.”

On the potential of the team in the last five games of the season...

“We have a lot of potential to get better, and that's the great thing. That's the motivating thing is when you come back in, you're disappointed but you really start to dive into it, and you make it factual like what happened. It's all fixable. Those things are fixable. One of the things is that when you don't have great effort or when guys quit, or guys give up, that's a problem because that's bigger than a scheme. That's bigger than a coaching point. That's bigger than a drill you can do, but you don't see that here. You see guys digging in. They may not get where they need to be or we didn't put him in the right position to be successful, either way, but when you have effort and you have guys out there trying really hard and they practice like they have and they practice like they did yesterday, there's a lot of potential and the guys that sit in this room see that, too. We watch the tape. They see it and when you're sitting there you're going ‘okay’. You're a lot closer to making that play or making something really special happen right there and you see that and think ‘okay, this is all we have got to do’. So that makes you want to prepare harder, makes you want to go out there and do it even better and we can practice because in the game you can do that much better if we just work on it Tuesday through Friday. Every guy on this team has potential and we're still developing every single game. I say to our guys all the time football is a developmental game. Every single week you must be getting better. There's no peaking. You're playing until the very last game, whether it be a bowl game, championship game or whatever it is. You should be playing your best football. As a football player, every game you play you should be playing your best football. You're the most physical you've been. You're the smartest you've been. You have had the reps and the experience now and are better than you've ever been. You don't get to play this game very long. For some guys this is it. College could be the last time they ever put on shoulder pads and a helmet so you want to be at your best every week and maximize it because you don't get to play the game very long in your life. So yes, we have a lot of potential. We have a long way to go, and we have a lot of potential to get there.”

On Zykevious Walker and other players out for the season...

“That was after the Georgia game. Yeah, [Zykeivous Walker] is no longer with us.”

“Jordon Ingram is out. He had a lateral meniscus tear in practice, which was kind of a fluke deal. It was on a pass catching drill and he just kind of landed on it wrong, so he had surgery and he's out. He is out for three to four months, so obviously that is season ending for him. Everybody else I've told you before that's been injured, those guys are still injured and are out and other guys are just banged up.”

