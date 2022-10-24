ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Football 2022: HKHS 15, North Branford 14

(October 24, 2022)— Alex Phipps threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Tate Callender and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Solosky in Haddam-Killingworth High School’s win over North Branford (2-4) in a Pequot Conference-Sassacus Division game on October 21, 2022. North Branford’s scores came from Jack Meehan on a 17-yard run and an Ian Kamienski 27-yard pass reception from AJ Sigel. The Cougars (3-2) stopped the Thunderbirds on 4th down on their own 10-yardline with just under a minute remaining.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets

The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Third ranked Maloney overpowers Rams

A two-week layoff and a change of quarterbacks did a world of good for the Bristol Central football team – for about two quarters. And then the state’s number three-ranked team woke up and began to pound the defense and the Maloney Spartans walked away from the Bristol Central field with their sixth straight win, a 35-7 victory on a sun drenched Saturday morning.
MERIDEN, CT
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Fun Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino

If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
MONTVILLE, CT
hk-now.com

There Is Artistry In Our Midst: Meet Haddam’s Amy White

(October 23, 2022)—Ever speak with someone and wonder how that person does it all? More – do you ever wonder how that person does it all so well and with genuine talent to boot? Amy White is that person. She is a sheer artistic tour de force. She also happens to live right here in Haddam – for 40 years to be exact.
HADDAM, CT
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Have You Encountered a Screaming Tree-Shaped Creature in Oxford?

Keep your eyes open Oxford, an unknown creature that is: 4 foot tall, may emit a horrendous scream, and is shaped like a tree, was reported in town. An unidentified Oxford resident reported an unusual incident to the National UFO Reporting Center on August 4, 2022. According to the report, they say that they saw an unknown, lightning-fast. bipedal creature, which stood 4-foot tall, brown, with skinny legs and tiny arms, "tree-shaped", run across their driveway into neighboring property. I'm with you so far unidentified Oxford resident.
OXFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
ENFIELD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, first-degree criminal trespass, violation of protective order. Jesse Rolla Eldred, 34, 66 Woodard Dr., Bristol, breach of peace. Stefano Pollastro, 45, 127 Willis St., Bristol, failure to drive upon right. Oct. 17. Chad Bezio, 42, 31 Haviland St., Bristol, three counts – first-degree...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy