Indiana Man Who Said ‘Sh*t Happens’ After Torturing and Murdering Ex-Girlfriend on Thanksgiving Is Sentenced to Prison

A Shelbyville woman could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea in federal court. Tammy Scudder pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for embezzling the money over an eight year period while working as controller for Plymate. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed the charges that alleged Scudder made over 150 checks over the period and deposited them into her account.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO