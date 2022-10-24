Indiana Man Who Said ‘Sh*t Happens’ After Torturing and Murdering Ex-Girlfriend on Thanksgiving Is Sentenced to Prison

Read full article on original website
Related
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Indiana man sentenced in 'brutal and henious' murder of ex on Thanksgiving: 'Sh-t happens'
Christopher Allen of Muncie, Indiana, pleaded guilty Monday in the 'brutal and heinous' murder of his ex-girlfriend in the presence of their 2-year-old child in November 2020.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP identifies boy’s body found in suitcase, warrant out for mother, woman arrested
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April. “It’s a bittersweet day,” said Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police. There...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Teen sentenced to 64 years in deadly 2021 Anderson shooting spurred by pot deal
ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson teen who shot and killed another teen during a drug deal will serve decades in prison. On Friday, a judge sentenced De’Torio Fleming to 64 years for murder and attempted armed robbery with a sentence enhancement for use of a firearm. A jury had earlier found Fleming guilty in the […]
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
An Investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department.
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police confirm they have made an arrest following an armed carjacking in Lawrence this week. The victim said she was not only robbed but kidnapped and forced to sit in her passenger seat while being driven around by a complete stranger. Fortunately, that woman wasn’t hurt and lived to tell the […]
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WTHR
Delaware County phone scam
Sheriffs tell us the caller poses as a county official and says a warrant has been issued. The trickster says they'll accept a cash bond over the phone.
shelbycountypost.com
Guilty plea in Plymate embezzlement case
A Shelbyville woman could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison following a guilty plea in federal court. Tammy Scudder pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud for embezzling the money over an eight year period while working as controller for Plymate. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed the charges that alleged Scudder made over 150 checks over the period and deposited them into her account.
iustv.com
Trial date set for suspect in fatal hit-and-run of IU student
A trial date has been set for Madelyn Howard, the 22-year-old woman who fatally hit IU Junior Nathanial Stratton with her car. The trial will be held March 27, 2023, in Monroe Circuit Court 9. Howard is facing felony charges for reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville Police investigating reported Sunday night assault
Shelbyville Police are investigating a reported assault. On Sunday night, October 23, Shelbyville Police Department officers responded to 911 Hale Road for a female who had been assaulted. Officers arrived and located the mother of the juvenile who advised her daughter had been assaulted. Officers located the victim inside the trailer and medical help was provided.
WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights
An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
Man critically injured in Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was critically injured Sunday in a hit-and-run in Anderson, police said. Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. Scatterfield Road after a report of a pedestrian hitting a white or “light-colored” Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck. The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was found lying in the roadway. He was […]
Greenfield police seek to identify man seen with missing woman
Police are hoping the man has information on where Amber L. Kendall-Guffey might be.
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
