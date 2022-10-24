Read full article on original website
hk-now.com
Girls Swim 2022: HKHS Defeats Rocky Hill 99-77, Moves to 5-1
(October 24, 2022) — The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Swim team moved its season record to 5-1 after losing to the Class L Co-op team of Fitch/New London/ Stonington/Wheeler (90-69) on October 11, 2022 and then defeating Rocky Hill (99-77) in an away meet on October 17th. The H-K Cougar girls won 10 of 11 swimming events against Rocky Hill, starting with first and third in the opening 200-yard medley relay. Senior co-captain Erin Marica qualified for State Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming 1:21.57, and improved her State qualifying time in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:56.26. It was a fast meet for the Cougar girls, as every H-K swimmer who competed that day posted at least one personal best or season best time. Eleven swimmers scored the winning points for H-K: Aleysha Brawley (SR), Emma Sajus (JR), Erin Marica (SR, co-captain), Johanna “Jo” Houska (SR, co-captain), Kristen Thebeau (SR, captain), Layla Hayward (JR), Olivia Campo (SO), Olivia “Liv” Macaluso (SO), Peyton Tyler (JR), Sofia Campo (SO), and Veronica “VV” Pypa (SO).
darientimes.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 8): Westies climb to No. 5, North Haven joins rankings
West Haven’s win over Shelton shifted around the back half of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll this week. The top five, though, stayed the same, led by No. 1 Southington. The Blue Knights’ seven-point win over Windsor kept them in first for the fourth week in a row, by the same margin as last week over New Canaan, which shut out Wilton. The first-place votes were roughly the same, too.
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Bridgeport dad punched youth football coach in face at game in Wilton
WILTON — Police say a Bridgeport man was arrested Sunday after punching his child's coach during a youth football game between Stamford and Wilton. Michael Curry, 42, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was released and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in state Superior Court in Stamford.
Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
Fairfield Mirror
The Stag Shack Rolls Into Fairfield Athletics
Out with the old, and in with the new; Fairfield athletics new mobile “meals-on-wheels” is a new addition to outdoor sporting events. According to Jay Degioia ‘80, director of Stags Hospitality, at the beginning of the soccer season, a new food truck dubbed “The Stag Shack,” and named with the help of student participation via social media, rolled over to Lessing Field and set up shop.
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 North in Watertown Reopens After Vehicle Overturns
Route 8 north in Watertown has reopened after a vehicle overturned on Wednesday morning. CT Travel Smart said the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38 due to an overturned vehicle. It has since reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
Soldier Homecoming | Connecticut National Guardsman surprises son at school after year-long deployment
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local elementary school student got a massive surprise Monday afternoon during a school assembly when his dad returned from a year-long deployment overseas. First Sgt. Dan Grenier has been on active duty with the Connecticut National Guard for more than a year. He was serving...
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
ctexaminer.com
Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building
STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
Southington Police: Man drove over victim in parking lot
Police said driver Jason Feldblum, 49, ran over the victim several times as the person walked trough the parking lot. Feldblum has been charged with driving under the influence and could face additional charges.
sheltonherald.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
Video: Car engulfed in flames after crash in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A car was engulfed in flames and firefighters fought to extinguish it after a two-car crash in Glastonbury on Wednesday morning. Responders were called to the scene at Coleman and Chestnut Hill roads just before 7 a.m. One of the drivers and one firefighter suffered minor...
