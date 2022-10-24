Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
Juneau greenlights Glory Hall’s affordable downtown housing project
Juneau’s Glory Hall has been granted a conditional use permit to convert the space that used to house its emergency shelter into a seven-unit affordable housing complex. Nearly a full year after they first applied for the permit, Glory Hall staff and their lawyer went before the city’s planning commission for the last time on Tuesday night.
alaskapublic.org
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: How to recognize it and get help
Find more resources at the end of this story. Alaska has some of the country’s highest rates of domestic violence. Nearly 20% of women in the region are clients at SAFE Bristol Bay annually. That’s according to the organization, which is the regional advocacy center and shelter for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
Comments / 0