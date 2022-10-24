Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
Gamespot
Fire Emblem: Engage Brings Back The Iconic Weapon Triangle
Fire Emblem: Engage will bring back the franchise's signature weapon triangle, only this time the mechanic will include an additional twist. Nintendo confirmed as much in a tweet, breaking down how the gameplay mechanic that has long been a staple of the turn-based strategy series will work in Fire Emblem: Engage. As is usually the case, characters using a sword will have an advantage over an axe user, axe users will beat lance users, and lances will perform better against sword users. In addition, arts (which look to be skills of some form) will have an advantage over ranged units that use bows, tomes, and knives.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Broken Moon Map, Stickers, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 starts very soon, and developer Respawn has outlined pretty much everything we can expect to see in the new season. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and Respawn is holding to tradition--so that means, alongside the new playable character Catalyst, the new season is adding a new battle royale map too, called Broken Moon.
Gamespot
Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! | Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet
Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it will follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.
Gamespot
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch
God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Winters Expansion Is Discounted For PC
If you couldn't get enough of Resident Evil Village since it launched last year, the good news is that a substantial amount of content is headed to the Capcom survival-horror game. The Winters' Expansion adds a whole new storyline featuring a grown-up Rose Winters and is set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol's Creator Already Has Ideas For A Sequel
Despite only launching in early December, a sequel for The Callisto Protocol is already on the mind of its creator, Glen Schofield. In an interview with Inverse, Schofield couldn't hide his excitement over ideas for a potential sequel. While stressing that this first installment is a complete experience, Schofield explained that he already has ideas for where to go to next, and wonders if players will be receptive to his new ideas once they've experienced the game for themselves.
Gamespot
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - Character Collection 2 Trailer
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!
Gamespot
Wanderful - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Marvel at the beautiful landscape, be amazed by the obscure things that you might encounter on your journey or simply race to the end of the world. Are you ready for a challenge whilst besting the ultimate adventurer’s high score? How far can you venture before running out of tiles?
Gamespot
DualSense Edge Preorders Go Live Today: Where To Preorder The PS5 Controller
DualSense Edge preorders will go live today, October 25, at PlayStation Direct and major retailers. We are tracking preorders right here and will update this article with listings once they go live. It's certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will sell out, so if you're interested you may want to get your order in early. The DualSense Edge costs $200 and releases on January 26, 2023.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Event Overview
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions launched last week with a new legend, a new seasonal cosmetic collection, and of course, a new battle pass. But the Champions Store and Champions battle pass aren't the only source of loot players can access this season. The Season 3 update has also introduced a number of seasonal events that players can take advantage of to earn cosmetics, in-game currency, and other loot.
Gamespot
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Gamespot
First Image From Prime Video's Fallout Show Debuts
The Fallout TV series has seen many leaks so far that have revealed the show's sets, but Amazon Studios has now released the first official image of the upcoming post-apocalyptic program. Released today to celebrate Fallout's 25th anniversary, the image shows members of Vault 33 opening the vault to see...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Star Laura Bailey Would Return To The Character Despite All The Hate
Laura Bailey, a prolific voice actress who appeared in The Last of Us Part II as Abby, has said she would "definitely" return for another go-around as the character in a future experience. Speaking to Comic Book Movie, Bailey said she would be keen to come back, despite all the controversy and drama about her character.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's First DLC Supports Military Veterans' Charity
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has begun its global rollout. Among the first pieces of extra content players can buy is a DLC bundle that supports charity. The Modern Warfare II in-game store is offering the Call of Duty Endowment Protector Pack right now, with all proceeds supporting military veterans.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Times And Preloading Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's official release date is nearly here, and in fact, the game is already playable in Australia and New Zealand to kick off its global rollout on October 28. In a nice little bonus this year, everyone who preordered Modern Warfare II can dive into the campaign already to help ease the wait for multiplayer.
Comments / 0