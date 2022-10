Bellevue University will present “Women of Business” a luncheon event designed to support and develop aspiring female business people and entrepreneurs on Friday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., in the John B. Muller Administrative Services Building, 812 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, NE 68005. The “Women of...

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO