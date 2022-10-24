ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
MSNBC

GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?

In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy