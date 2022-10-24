Read full article on original website
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
qhubonews.com
PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable
LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
It’s Another Invasive Creature in Pennsylvania, but This One Swims
Brad Bosch harvested this northern snakehead May 21 in Richmond township, PA. First we had to worry about the Lanternfly devastating our crops. Now there’s an invasive fish known as the snakehead. Also known as frankenfish, or channa argus, it is submarine-shaped, with a toothy mouth and can grow...
Washington Examiner
Despite his best efforts, John "Free All Criminals" Fetterman can't outrun his past
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has come under fire for his record of protecting murderers over citizens — and rightfully so. Yet recently, Fetterman has tried to shed this reputation, reinvent himself, and promote himself as tough on crime. Pennsylvanians shouldn't believe the facade. In addition to his penchant for freeing murderers and enthusiasm for "emptying the jails," Fetterman is also an ardent supporter of left-wing, radical Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, the official whose policies have led to a record number of murders and violent crime.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
MSNBC
GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
Why am I seeing pheasants in Pennsylvania again?
In an annual occurrence at this time of year across Pennsylvania, amazed observers begin reporting sightings of ring-necked pheasants along roads, in backyards, in fields and elsewhere. For several months, from mid-October through February, the pheasant is back in Pennsylvania, in limited numbers near the spots where the Pennsylvania Game...
WGAL
Neuroscientist, stroke survivor weighs in on John Fetterman's debate performance
Many of the people who watched Tuesday night's debate between U.S. Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman weren't just tuning in for the issues. They also wanted to see how Fetterman is recovering from a stroke. One of the viewers has an idea about what Fetterman is dealing with.
thecentersquare.com
Longtime leader of $13.2B debt-ridded Pennsylvania Turnpike cruises in his renomination
(The Center Square) – A quick meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee again approved the nomination of Pasquale Deon to be Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner on Monday. The action took about five minutes and included praise from both Republican and Democrat representation on the committee. No lawmakers mentioned a recent...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
MSNBC
Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again
In a new focus group of Pittsburgh-based Trump voters led by Elise Jordan, most in the group say they would vote again for the former president. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Everything I learned after spending a day with abortion canvassers in Pennsylvania
Last Thursday, I spent the day in the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, Pennsylvania. But I wasn’t briefing the media on Air Force One in advance of campaign events with President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate hopeful (and longtime Braddock mayor) John Fetterman. I was walking block to block with a group of women, canvassing for Planned Parenthood Votes.
