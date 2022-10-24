LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO