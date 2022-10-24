ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Former Nebraska libero Kayla Banwarth out as Ole Miss coach

One week after being suspended from leading her team, Kayla Banwarth is out as Mississippi's head volleyball coach. The legendary former Nebraska libero had a 29-38 record midway through her third season. "I am grateful to the student-athletes for allowing me to be a part of their volleyball careers," Banwarth...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

The Bielema Blueprint has Illinois up in Year 2. What's stopping Nebraska?

It’s already been a year to remember for the Illinois football team. The current leaders in the Big Ten West, Illinois will roll into Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 6-1 record and a No. 17 national ranking — the program’s best since 2011. It’s been a long time coming for Illinois fans considering the program hasn’t had a winning season since that year.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Why Wednesday's showdown marks new era of Nebraska-Wisconsin rivalry

Over a seven-week period last year, the Nebraska volleyball team kept closing the gap but couldn’t get past the biggest roadblock the program has had over the past four years. The Wisconsin Badgers kept Nebraska winning from both Big Ten and national championships last season. After getting swept by...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver

LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable

The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25

Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise. Mickey Joseph said "everything settled down" for Nebraska after its loss to Oklahoma. Here are more quick Husker notes from Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $94,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for

The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Bennington deputy dies while scuba diving in Hawaii

A former Omaha Police Department deputy chief has died while scuba diving in Hawaii. Mark Sundermeier's death, which occurred Saturday, was reported Monday by the Bennington Police Department. He had worked as a part-time officer in Bennington since 2009. Sundermeier, 62, retired as a deputy police chief in February 2009...
BENNINGTON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln e-commerce firm lays off employees

A Lincoln-based e-commerce company announced layoffs Thursday. Spreetail, which sells home and garden products through eBay, Amazon and other websites and also provides fulfillment and logistics services to other companies and brands, did not say how many people lost their jobs, but it appeared to be a substantial number. In...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

School bus driver found guilty in deadly crash near Omaha's Eppley Airfield

A 44-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing entered his plea in Douglas County Court and was then found guilty by Judge Marcela Keim. He faces up to one year in jail when he is sentenced in January.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy