Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: A thought experiment as Nebraska takes another crack at ranked team
This weekend is an inflection point for Nebraska football. Under interim coach Mickey Joseph, the Huskers are 2-2, with one of those losses coming just six days after Joseph was elevated. The fifth game for Joseph and the Huskers is a tall task as No. 17 Illinois (6-1) comes to...
North Platte Telegraph
Illinois-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Nebraska's second (and final) bye week of the season has came and went, and No. 18 Illinois is waiting to open the closing stretch. Can the Huskers snap a 19-game skid against ranked opponents?. Here's how we see Saturday's game playing out. Who makes an impact in the absence of...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
North Platte Telegraph
Former Nebraska libero Kayla Banwarth out as Ole Miss coach
One week after being suspended from leading her team, Kayla Banwarth is out as Mississippi's head volleyball coach. The legendary former Nebraska libero had a 29-38 record midway through her third season. "I am grateful to the student-athletes for allowing me to be a part of their volleyball careers," Banwarth...
North Platte Telegraph
Long ball vs. steel trap as Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson try to solve Illinois pass defense
LINCOLN – Mark Whipple has been in the football business 43 years, and down to what may be his final five games at Nebraska, the offensive coordinator has ditched any semblance of coachspeak. So he trucked a question about NU’s physicality – a point of emphasis for both Athletic...
North Platte Telegraph
The Bielema Blueprint has Illinois up in Year 2. What's stopping Nebraska?
It’s already been a year to remember for the Illinois football team. The current leaders in the Big Ten West, Illinois will roll into Memorial Stadium on Saturday with a 6-1 record and a No. 17 national ranking — the program’s best since 2011. It’s been a long time coming for Illinois fans considering the program hasn’t had a winning season since that year.
North Platte Telegraph
Episode 60 The Showdown Snippet: Nebraska volleyball gets badgered and Mickey's big audition vs Illinois
Amie Just and Sam McKewon look at Nebraska volleyball's tough loss in a top-five showdown at Wisconsin. They also discuss if the Illinois game could be the defining moment for Mickey Joseph's effort to be the next coach at Nebraska. The Showdown: For the full episode, subscribe at https://go.huskerextra.com/Showdown.
North Platte Telegraph
Why Wednesday's showdown marks new era of Nebraska-Wisconsin rivalry
Over a seven-week period last year, the Nebraska volleyball team kept closing the gap but couldn’t get past the biggest roadblock the program has had over the past four years. The Wisconsin Badgers kept Nebraska winning from both Big Ten and national championships last season. After getting swept by...
North Platte Telegraph
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise
Mickey Joseph saw a switch after the Oklahoma game. A switch that has his group looking like an entirely different team. “Everything settled down for them and they started believing in what we’re doing,” Joseph said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference. Since that Sept. 17 loss, the...
North Platte Telegraph
Refreshed Nebraska finding reasons to believe in Big Ten West contention
LINCOLN — For a few days last weekend, Garrett Nelson lived the way he imagines a regular person might. He cooked his own food. Hung out with friends. Watched a bunch of football. His schedule was wide open. “I took a lot of naps,” the Nebraska outside linebacker said...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver
LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
North Platte Telegraph
A painful look at the six years – and 19 games – since Nebraska beat a ranked foe
LINCOLN — A wall of noise — perhaps never heard before or since — cascaded down from the many decks of East Stadium. “It’s a dangerous (expletive) night!” Nebraska football defensive coordinator Mark Banker said at midfield. “Yes!”. Banker had just exorcised a personal...
North Platte Telegraph
Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable
The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise. Mickey Joseph said "everything settled down" for Nebraska after its loss to Oklahoma. Here are more quick Husker notes from Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $94,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
North Platte Telegraph
Bennington deputy dies while scuba diving in Hawaii
A former Omaha Police Department deputy chief has died while scuba diving in Hawaii. Mark Sundermeier's death, which occurred Saturday, was reported Monday by the Bennington Police Department. He had worked as a part-time officer in Bennington since 2009. Sundermeier, 62, retired as a deputy police chief in February 2009...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln e-commerce firm lays off employees
A Lincoln-based e-commerce company announced layoffs Thursday. Spreetail, which sells home and garden products through eBay, Amazon and other websites and also provides fulfillment and logistics services to other companies and brands, did not say how many people lost their jobs, but it appeared to be a substantial number. In...
North Platte Telegraph
School bus driver found guilty in deadly crash near Omaha's Eppley Airfield
A 44-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing entered his plea in Douglas County Court and was then found guilty by Judge Marcela Keim. He faces up to one year in jail when he is sentenced in January.
North Platte Telegraph
Wildfire that burned parts of Gage, Lancaster counties was accidental, investigators say
The wildfire that started in Gage County and burned its way to the Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Sunday afternoon was an accident, according to the State Fire Marshal Agency. The fire — which forced evacuations, injured two Crete volunteer firefighters and destroyed three homes in southern Lancaster County...
