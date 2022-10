A strong earthquake, registered by the USGS as M6.4, hit Abra Province, Luzon, Philippines at 14:59 UTC on October 25, 2022. The agency is reporting a depth of 27.3 km (17 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.4 at a depth of 18 km (11.2 miles). The epicenter was located 11.5 km...

