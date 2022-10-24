Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is showing its appreciation to its Boothbay Peninsula neighbors by holding a special Community Night at Gardens Aglow on Friday, Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m. Community Night is a complimentary evening exclusively for year-round Boothbay peninsula residents, including Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, and West Boothbay Harbor. Simply present proof of residence for admission and enjoy this fun event, kicking off the season in the company of friends. Enjoy the lights, then relax with a cup of hot chocolate or treats from local food vendors like Coastal Maine Popcorn, The Holy Donut, Betsy’s Fancy Fudge, Bixby Chocolate, and more.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO