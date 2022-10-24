ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events

The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
SAPULPA, OK
Food Truck Thursday – Fall Festival

Fall Festival is this months theme for Food Truck Thursday. This is a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore. Running from 6-9 p.m. during the month of May through October, Food Truck Thursday features live, local musicians, a ton of food trucks, late night shopping, a free Kids Zone and a fun atmosphere. Each month has a different theme for added fun. Downtown shops are open late!
CLAREMORE, OK
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
GRAND LAKE, CO
Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
TULSA, OK
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
CLAREMORE, OK
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
Missing 20-year-old found safe after police search Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man, who they said is on the Autism spectrum, has been found safe after separating from his family while hiking at Turkey Mountain. Police said he heard police sirens responding to a nearby accident, and he was triggered...
TULSA, OK
Local Halloween Festivities

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The PiP has compiled a list of fun and spooky local events. Pryor First Baptist Church's annual "Trunk of Treats" takes place Wednesday, October 26 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Hogan Street will be closed from Northeast First to Brown Street. BOOHAHA. The 2nd Annual Pryor Boohaha...
PRYOR, OK
Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

