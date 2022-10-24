Read full article on original website
News On 6
Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events
The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
moreclaremore.com
Food Truck Thursday – Fall Festival
Fall Festival is this months theme for Food Truck Thursday. This is a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore. Running from 6-9 p.m. during the month of May through October, Food Truck Thursday features live, local musicians, a ton of food trucks, late night shopping, a free Kids Zone and a fun atmosphere. Each month has a different theme for added fun. Downtown shops are open late!
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces last weekend for the 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Admiral Twin Drive-In is getting ready for its last showings of the season. 2022 marked the 76th season for the iconic theater, which included showings of new blockbusters and classic films like Top Gun. This weekend’s showings will feature “Halloween Kills,” “Black Adam,” “DC...
addictedtovacation.com
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In Set To Close For The Season
Admiral Twin Drive-In theater in Tulsa will host its final weekend of screenings for the season before reopening in 2023. Owner Blake Smith says 2022 was a great year and that they look forward to reopening in the Spring. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of...
sapulpatimes.com
Musical House on Teel Road puts on Halloween show for fifth year in a row
The house at 16525 W. Teel Road looks a lot like the other houses in the area: two stories on a nice patch of land, set back from the street, and it’s still easy to see the Halloween decorations in the front yard. But when the sun goes down...
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
Homicide investigation: 8 people dead in house after fire
Investigators said the victims have not been identified at this time, but said 2 adults and 6 children lived inside the home.
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
Broken Arrow 4-Year-Old's Wish To Go To Disney World Granted
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Broken Arrow Public Schools was a part of making a four-year-old's wish come true Monday night. News On 6's Rebekah Garrett was there as they sent him off on his trip to Disney World!
"I Feel Like I'm Living In A Horror Movie:" Family Of Man Killed In Axe Attack Speaks Out
The family of a man who was killed after being hit in the head with an axe is in shock. They can’t understand why someone would do something so violent to someone they didn’t even know. Angelia Gale, the aunt of 22-year-old Jimmy Patterson, said he just moved...
Police Locate Mother Of Child Found Walking Along Road In Tulsa
--- The Tulsa Police Department is looking to find the parents of a child who was found walking along South Peoria Avenue in Tulsa. According to police, officers received a call that a child had been seen walking near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the child...
Missing 20-year-old found safe after police search Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a 20-year-old man, who they said is on the Autism spectrum, has been found safe after separating from his family while hiking at Turkey Mountain. Police said he heard police sirens responding to a nearby accident, and he was triggered...
Man escapes Tulsa police custody, drowns in pond
Police told 2 News they responded to an intrusion alarm and the person jumped into a nearby pond. He didn't come back up out of the water.
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
pryorinfopub.com
Local Halloween Festivities
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The PiP has compiled a list of fun and spooky local events. Pryor First Baptist Church's annual "Trunk of Treats" takes place Wednesday, October 26 from 6 to 7:30 pm. Hogan Street will be closed from Northeast First to Brown Street. BOOHAHA. The 2nd Annual Pryor Boohaha...
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
