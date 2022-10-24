Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Leaked Early
Once again, the next PS Plus Essentials lineup has leaked early. According to a post on Dealabs, November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies should be available starting November 1. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November. Make sure to snag October's lineup before the new batch of games takes its place.
Amazon Prime Members Can Stream 5 Games For Free In November
Amazon Luna is adding five new games to the service’s Prime Gaming Channel in November, including a new souls-like action-RPG, several indies, and one of the best puzzle games of the last few years. All games are playable for Amazon Prime subscribers at no extra charge, and streamable on PC, Mac, mobile, and Luna-compatible Amazon Fire devices.
First Image From Prime Video's Fallout Show Debuts
The Fallout TV series has seen many leaks so far that have revealed the show's sets, but Amazon Studios has now released the first official image of the upcoming post-apocalyptic program. Released today to celebrate Fallout's 25th anniversary, the image shows members of Vault 33 opening the vault to see...
Xbox Streaming Box Still "Years Away" Despite Prototype Tease
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has never been shy about teasing new announcements in his tweets, but it seems that his Keystone prototype reveal was more for the archivists than the hype. In a recent interview, Spencer indicated that Xbox may still release a Keystone-style streaming box at some point, but if it does, it's "years away."
DualSense Edge Preorders Go Live Today: Where To Preorder The PS5 Controller
DualSense Edge preorders will go live today, October 25, at PlayStation Direct and major retailers. We are tracking preorders right here and will update this article with listings once they go live. It's certainly possible that the DualSense Edge will sell out, so if you're interested you may want to get your order in early. The DualSense Edge costs $200 and releases on January 26, 2023.
Get The Witcher For Free Right Now
Nothing is better than a free game, and right now on GOG, you can grab the very first entry in the Witcher series for essentially nothing. You'll need to tackle some light work to claim it, as getting your hands on the enhanced edition of the RPG requires signing up for the GOG newsletter. As an extra bonus, you'll also score a free Card Keg for Gwent. Plus, the end result will be email notifications of good deals on GOG whenever they're available (you can always unsubscribe at a later time).
Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition
After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title. Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of...
Bethesda Talks Fallout TV Series And Rejecting 10 Years Of Movie Pitches
As part of Fallout's 25th anniversary, Bethesda has released a new video that hypes up the upcoming release of the Fallout TV series from Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the video, Bethesda's Todd Howard begins by talking about how the company was to make a Fallout movie. Each time, Bethesda said no because it "just wasn't the right fit."
Netflix Is Dumping Its First Original Series In November
Netflix is apparently dropping its first Netflix Original series, Lilyhammer, this November, due to its license to stream it in the US expiring. As reported by IndieWire, come November you won't be able to watch Lilyhammer anymore, which while it isn't biggest Netflix Original, it is the first. Though it technically isn't an Original at all, as it was a licensed show that originally aired on Norwegian broadcast channel TV NRK. The show's US streaming license expires on November 20, meaning you will no longer be able to watch it following that deadline.
The Callisto Protocol Canceled In Japan, Here's Why | GameSpot News
The Callisto Protocol will not be released in Japan due to the game failing to receive a rating there, presumably due to its violence and gore. The studio said via its Japanese Twitter account that the localized version for Japan will be discontinued and that anyone who preordered will get a refund.
Overwatch 2 - Sigma Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 serves as a free-to-play relaunch of the hero shooter, bringing new features and content to the years-old multiplayer game. While the new content is what is going to bring new players in, Overwatch 2 also brings back the entire roster of heroes from the original game. This includes the tank hero Sigma, who has a variety of different abilities in his toolbelt. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer Launch Details | GameSpot News
The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is right around the corner, and Activision has now detailed everything players can expect from the game's multiplayer suite come launch day. Currently, players who pre-order Modern Warfare II can get early access to the game's single-player campaign. Multiplayer will...
Age of Empires II And IV Are Headed To Xbox Consoles In 2023
As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for the Age of Empires series, Microsoft announced that Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV will be headed to Xbox consoles. These real-time strategy games will be available through Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and will also arrive on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
GOG Has A Bunch Of Awesome PC Game Deals Right Now
CD Projekt's PC game storefront GOG is in a party mood, as the company is celebrating not only the Halloween season but also the 15th anniversary of the Witcher franchise. Right now, you can grab deep discounts on some of CDPR's biggest games, as well as deals on a curated list of titles in its Halloween sale.
Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says Price Hikes Are Coming, But Not Until After The Holidays
Speaking today at a Wall Street Journal event in southern California, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said he believes prices for certain Xbox products or services will go up, but not until after the holidays. "I do think at some point we'll have to raise the prices on certain things,...
God Of War Ragnarok's Launch Trailer Wants You To Prepare For The End Of The World
The God of War Ragnarok launch trailer is here, encouraging you to prepare for the end of the world when the game arrives next month. "Time is running out," Atreus reminds us at the opening of this trailer, going on to say, "the prophecies say Fimbulwinter leads to Ragnarok. War is coming." Good thing his dad's the God of that, then. The trailer is quite the dramatic one, showing plenty of action and tense moments, as well as some new moves from Kratos showing him swinging around the place with his classic Blades of Chaos.
The Callisto Protocol's Creator Already Has Ideas For A Sequel
Despite only launching in early December, a sequel for The Callisto Protocol is already on the mind of its creator, Glen Schofield. In an interview with Inverse, Schofield couldn't hide his excitement over ideas for a potential sequel. While stressing that this first installment is a complete experience, Schofield explained that he already has ideas for where to go to next, and wonders if players will be receptive to his new ideas once they've experienced the game for themselves.
Hideo Kojima Has Said One Of His Next Games Is "Almost Like A New Medium"
Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has teased one of his upcoming games by calling it almost "a new medium." In a recent interview with The Guardian, Kojima touched on one of his upcoming titles, where he explained that it's something he's wanted to make for years, but the technology wasn't up to scratch until now. "It's almost like a new medium," said Kojima. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well."
God Of War Ragnarok Won't Have Photo Mode At Launch
God of War Ragnarok won't have a photo mode at launch, developer Santa Monica Studio has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the studio said the mode will come after launch and that it will share more details about what to expect later. "We can't wait to see all of your captures once it's live," the developer added.
God of War Ragnarök - Launch Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before the prophesied battle that will end the world. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move. God of War Ragnarök is coming to PS4 and PS5 on November 9th!
