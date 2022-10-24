Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Miss-Lou Youth Football results: October 22, 2022
GIBBONS & GIBBONS LAWDOGS 33, DELTA BANK JAGUARS 0. Brayden Phelps — 5-, 20- and 50-yard runs. Bralyn Lyles — 11-yard TD reception from Brayden Phelps. De’Mario Golston — 32-yard run. CRAFT’S TREE SERVICE SHARKS 20, SILAS SIMMONS TIGERS 12. Sharks Scoring:. Sully Thompson —...
Big 12 Fan Nation Week 9 Game Predictions
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 8 of the college football season.
NFL.com Colts Prediction, How Does Ehlinger Era Start?
NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal's prediction on the Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts.
Tom Brady And The Buccaneers Don’t Have Any Answers
TAMPA, Fla. – As has been the case in all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s losses this season, they haven’t been able to play well for all four quarters, faltering late and the same thing happened Thursday night. The Bucs had a 10-3 halftime lead
Comments / 0