Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
Op-Ed: Who Speaks for Mt. Washington’s Fragile Alpine Tundra?
Citizens of the United States own nearly all of Mount Washington, home to the largest tract of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River. New Hampshire citizens own the 60-acre state park at its summit. The Cog Railway and the Auto Road own thin strips from the mountain’s base to its summit.
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
NH Student Test Scores Down, But Still Above National Average
CONCORD, NH ) — On Monday, the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released The Nation’s Report Card, which provides detailed information about student achievement and learning. In New Hampshire, fourth and eighth-grade students were tested in math and reading. There were 1,800 fourth-grade students tested in math,...
From Hollywood to Holy Weird! From Broadway to Oddway: Actor, Writer and NH Icon Richard “Dick” Backus takes his shot at public office
If you saw a photograph of Dick Backus and you thought – “I think I know him!” it may be because you are of a certain age when you watched daytime soaps like Ryan’s Hope or went to see Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah Wilderness” at the Ogunquit Playhouse, or you even went to see “Butterflies are Free” on Broadway. These are just a few of the gems that Richard Backus, born, and still living, right here in New Hampshire, has to his credit.
Sherman Faults Sununu for Losing $67M Federal Rental Assistance Funds
Gov. Chris Sununu was taken by surprise that New Hampshire wasn’t awarded $67 million more funding to continue the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance beyond Dec. 29, but his challenger Dr. Tom Sherman says Sununu has only himself to blame. Sununu has written the Democratic Congressional delegation seeking...
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
October 25: Tom Sherman, Kat McGhee, David Watters In Environmental Conversation
Media Advisory, October 21, 2022 Link to this Media Advisory: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1NOf05QO7ETNNt_pSb8nnvNr6bNMdP001T0cee16RrFk/edit. Reinmar Seidler, NH Network, UMass Boston, reinmar.seidler@gmail.com, (603) 229-8876. Susan Richman, NH Network Communication: susan7richman@gmail.com, (603) 868-2758. Donna Reardon, NH Network Communication: bugs42953@gmail.com, (603) 496-0252. This election cycle is as significant as any in our lifetimes. How will we...
Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
Upcoming Legislative Session Will Be As Yogi Says ‘Deja Vu All Over Again’
With the general election a little more than two weeks away, most of the attention is on races for the US Senate and US House. Once again New Hampshire is a battleground that could tip control of the US House and US Senate one way or the other. At this...
NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program Paused
BEDFORD – Given the announcement by the U.S. Treasury that New Hampshire will not receive any additional resources to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance program beyond December 29, 2022, New Hampshire Housing is announcing a pause to incoming applications under the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP). Effective Friday, October 21, 2022, new applications will not be accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available, and the status of existing State requests to U.S. Treasury for additional funding.
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions
CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Pappas and Leavitt Disagree on Almost Everything at Conway Debate
CONWAY – Congressional District 1 candidate Karoline Leavitt, a Republican, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas disagreed on approaches to just about every challenge and issue facing the nation when they squared off in a debate Thursday sponsored by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. From the future of...
Congressional Delegation Endorses Tom Sherman for Governor
The New Hampshire federal delegation announced Tuesday their endorsement of state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman for governor. Dr. Sherman has spent the past decade working across the aisle to help working families – from expanding Medicaid to lowering prescription drug costs. He’s running for governor to get New Hampshire back on track and focus on lowering costs for Granite Staters and supporting our public schools.
Sysco Strike Ends, Teamsters Declare Victory
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Twenty days into a strike against Sysco, a giant food wholesaler, unionized drivers approved a new five-year contract and declared...
NH Businesses To See Unemployment Costs Decrease
CONCORD — Under state law, New Hampshire businesses assessed for the state unemployment trust will receive a 30 percent reduction in their premiums. The trust fund, which held over $300 million before the pandemic but was depleted as the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed, is again over $300 million.
Public Charter Schools Receive Start-Up Funds
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to four existing or recently approved public charter schools in New Hampshire and to four developing public charter schools in the process of seeking approval from the State Board of Education. These grant awards are funded...
N.H. Foliage and Fly Fishing
Fly fishing in the fall is probably my favorite time to fish. The mornings are chilly, but the days are soon warmed by the rising sun. The fishing is comfortable and occasionally successful. The highlight is the foliage which never ceases to disappoint. I have been waiting to hear from...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
