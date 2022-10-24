Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
McLoud Man Spreads Joy Every Morning
Most people need a little pick me up in the morning and for the students and parents at McLoud Elementary School, Carl Foster provides that pick me up. Every morning before the sun comes up, Foster is out waving and greeting the kids with a good morning as they arrive at school.
Shelter: Dozens of dogs searching for homes since July, August
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is working overtime to try and find loving homes for animals in need.
oknursingtimes.com
Norman Regional Nine Celebrates Grand Opening
Community members got their first look inside Norman Regional Nine recently. A grand opening celebration was held on October 22. The healthcare facility is located at 2000 Ann Branden Blvd., Norman, OK 73071. It includes a freestanding emergency department, primary and specialty care clinics, physical and occupational therapy, lab and imaging.
KOCO
Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72
EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
Edmond offering free trees to reduce energy costs to homeowners
If you are looking for ways to improve the look of your home and reduce energy costs, organizers say you might think about planting a tree.
KOCO
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
news9.com
Edmond Clinic Provides Free Services For The Uninsured
For a lot of Oklahomans, accessing affordable healthcare can be a challenge. If you don’t have insurance, the task can be nearly impossible. Ministries of Jesus in Edmond is stepping in to try to fill in some of the gaps in coverage. “We have a medical-dental clinic that that...
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
Fast-Food Employee Saves Man After Bike Crash
A man says he was saved this weekend by a fast-food employee after a serious bike crash just off of Broadway in Edmond. David Ermon says the cause of the crash is still a bit fuzzy. “I really don’t remember,” said Ermon, “I really don’t.”. He...
pdjnews.com
Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023
Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
ruffdraft.net
DON’T “Tell Me That It’s Over”
The Indie band, Wallows, has finally made their way to The Criterion in Oklahoma City with their newest album “Tell Me That It’s Over,” and they did not disappoint. After standing in line for over an hour and then waiting in the venue, Wallows put on one of the best concerts I’ve been to.
Tecumseh Police Searching For Man Who Attacked 2 Teens, Banged On Doors
Residents in Tecumseh are on edge after two teens were attacked after a night of strange occurrences. Police said a man has been banging on doors and windows in the middle of the night, eventually leading to him attacking the teens at knife point. The knocking occurred between 10 p.m....
OKCPD: Suspect robs 76-year-old woman in driveway
According to police, a 76-year-old woman was robbed in her driveway over the weekend.
okcfox.com
DPS glitch results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we're now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
