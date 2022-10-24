ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Innocent elderly woman shot in Brooklyn, gunman still on loose

By Tina Moore, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzlH2_0il1aSh200

An innocent elderly woman was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said.

The 70-year-old woman was shot in the thigh in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 2:15 p.m. when two men got into a fight nearby and opened fire, cops said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmszq_0il1aSh200
Police on the scene where an elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet.
Peter Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVFZv_0il1aSh200
The 70-year-old woman was shot in the thigh.
Peter Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mH9uy_0il1aSh200
The woman was transported to Kings County Hospital Center.
Peter Gerber
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fY44x_0il1aSh200
The victim is expected to survive.
Peter Gerber

She was taken to Kings County Hospital Center for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

The shooter took off, and no arrests have been made.

