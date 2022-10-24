Innocent elderly woman shot in Brooklyn, gunman still on loose

An innocent elderly woman was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said.

The 70-year-old woman was shot in the thigh in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 2:15 p.m. when two men got into a fight nearby and opened fire, cops said.

Police on the scene where an elderly woman was hit by a stray bullet. Peter Gerber

The 70-year-old woman was shot in the thigh. Peter Gerber

The woman was transported to Kings County Hospital Center. Peter Gerber

The victim is expected to survive. Peter Gerber

Previous 1 of 3 Next

She was taken to Kings County Hospital Center for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

The shooter took off, and no arrests have been made.