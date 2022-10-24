ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Biden's Education Department is notifying 8 million student-loan borrowers that they do not need to apply for debt cancellation and their relief will be automatically processed

The Education Department is telling 8 million borrowers they're automatically eligible for relief. Those borrowers will not need to apply, but those who want to opt out must do so by November 14. Those eligible for automatic relief can also submit a form if they want it processed sooner. Millions...
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies

Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
US News and World Report

Supreme Court's Alito Says Abortion Draft Leak Made Justices 'Targets'

(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday denounced the ongoing debate over the institution's legitimacy amid a backlash over its decision on abortion last June, saying such criticism focuses on "character" rather than the court's rulings. Alito, speaking at an event organized by the conservative Heritage Foundation...
MARYLAND STATE
CNET

Public Service Loan Forgiveness: You Have 5 Days Left to Apply for Full Debt Relief

If you're a teacher, first responder, firefighter, government worker or public servant, the clock is ticking to get your application in before the limited Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver lapses. The PSLF program offers full student loan cancellation to eligible public service officials who have worked in a qualifying position...
CBS DFW

Court freezes Biden's student loan plan. So what happens now?

About 40 million Americans with student debt are now in limbo following an appeals court's stay on Friday that has blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Already, 22 million people have applied to the program — designed to forgive as much as $20,000 in student debt per borrower — since the application went live earlier this month. But on Friday, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states. The ruling has prompted questions about what the stay means for borrowers —  especially those who have already...
IOWA STATE

