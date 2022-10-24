About 40 million Americans with student debt are now in limbo following an appeals court's stay on Friday that has blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. Already, 22 million people have applied to the program — designed to forgive as much as $20,000 in student debt per borrower — since the application went live earlier this month. But on Friday, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay in response to an emergency motion brought by attorneys for several Republican-led states. The ruling has prompted questions about what the stay means for borrowers — especially those who have already...

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO