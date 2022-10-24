ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

North Cascades road to iconic lookout closes with first snowfall of the season

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

Whatcom County’s first major storm of autumn dropped enough snow in the North Cascades to close access to Artist Point on the Mount Baker Highway, a move that signals the start of the winter sports season.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews locked a gate to close the last 2.7 miles of the scenic roadway on Monday, Oct. 24, said WSDOT’s R.B. McKeon.

“Each year, crews remove snow and ice from the highway throughout the winter. However, this final stretch is narrow with sharp curves and steep slopes and closes annually to vehicle traffic for safety. Additionally, a portion of this road becomes part of the Mt. Baker Ski Area’s terrain,” McKeon said in an email.

Snow began falling on Friday, Oct. 21, and about 10 inches of snow fell over the past several days, the Mt. Baker Ski Area reported at its website.

A measuring station in the mountain village of Glacier reported snowfall of .71 inches over the weekend, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

“Likely, there’s more fresh snow in the mountains above us,” according to the site’s observation notes on Monday.

Another foot or more of snow was expected from a storm forecast to hit the high country Tuesday night, Oct. 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXw8x_0il1a9Fi00
Cars drive on Mount Baker Highway leading up to Artist Point on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Whatcom County. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

Artist Point features a 360-degree view of the high Cascades peaks, including Mount Baker and Mount Shuksan. It’s the starting point for several hiking trails in summer and a favorite of backcountry skiers, snowboarders and snowshoers in winter.

Access to Artist Point remains possible on foot once the gate is closed, but WSDOT cautioned backcountry travelers in the Mount Baker wilderness to stay abreast of the weather forecast and carry emergency supplies.

“While the gate is closed, backcountry recreationalists can access the area and should check conditions in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and the Northwest Avalanche Center,” McKeon said.

WSDOT closed the road to Artist point on Oct. 7 last year.

It usually opens in late spring or early summer, depending on weather and total snowfall depth.

More than 54 feet of snow fell at the ski area last year according to its website, a snowfall measurement that’s verified by the National Weather Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zlm4t_0il1a9Fi00
Cars drive on Mount Baker Highway leading up to Artist Point on Saturday, Aug. 27, in Whatcom County. Rachel Showalter/The Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
