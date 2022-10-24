ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man accused of violent crime spree in south Seattle, Central District charged with murder

By Lynnanne Nguyen, KOMO News Reporter
KOMO News
 3 days ago
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in Seattle’s Judkins Park neighborhood

A woman was arrested after stabbing a coworker following a dispute on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a healthcare facility in the 2600 block of South Dearborn Street just before 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with...
SEATTLE, WA
queenannenews.com

Police seek additional victims of babysitter charged with taking explicit photos

Detectives are investigating whether a babysitter and former lifeguard, charged last week for taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care, might have victimized other children in the Seattle area. On Oct. 10, King County prosecutors charged Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin, 23, with sexual exploitation of a minor, as...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

12 people arrested in Renton organized retail theft bust

RENTON, Wash. - A dozen people were arrested in Renton last week as part of an organized retail theft sting at two major stores. Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit with Renton Police partnered with loss prevention personnel at the Target and Lowe's in Renton. The Target is located in The Landing and the Lowe's is just outside The Landing shopping complex on Garden Ave. N.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion

Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
RENTON, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Man On Shooting Spree Creates Tragedies, Claims Life Of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings. shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District. A relative of Lefall called 911 to report that the suspect appeared to be having a psychotic episode and “may be traveling around Seattle shooting people.”
SEATTLE, WA
kptv.com

13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
SEATTLE, WA
ilovekent.net

Eleven – including 3 from Kent – arrested in connection with cartel drug trafficking

Three significant drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills are facing federal charges this week, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Two indictments charging a total of eleven defendants were unsealed late yesterday following law enforcement activity in two...
SEATTLE, WA

