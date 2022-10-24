Man accused of violent crime spree in south Seattle, Central District charged with murder

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle
1 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing in Seattle’s Judkins Park neighborhood
A woman was arrested after stabbing a coworker following a dispute on Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a healthcare facility in the 2600 block of South Dearborn Street just before 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with...
KOMO News
One stabbed, one injured following workplace stabbing in Seattle's Judkins Park
SEATTLE, Wash. — A woman was arrested in the Judkins Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after she stabbed her coworker following a dispute. Around 2 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman had been stabbed at a healthcare facility in the 2600 block of South Dearborn Street. When officers...
KOMO News
Video shows man slam into door trying to get away with stolen goods in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — New video shows an audacious theft attempt captured on surveillance video inside Louis Vuitton in Bellevue. In broad daylight, police said a 17-year-old thief ripped handbags off the display worth $18,000. But as the suspect tried to run out of the store, he ran into a plate glass window knocking himself out.
queenannenews.com
Police seek additional victims of babysitter charged with taking explicit photos
Detectives are investigating whether a babysitter and former lifeguard, charged last week for taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care, might have victimized other children in the Seattle area. On Oct. 10, King County prosecutors charged Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin, 23, with sexual exploitation of a minor, as...
q13fox.com
12 people arrested in Renton organized retail theft bust
RENTON, Wash. - A dozen people were arrested in Renton last week as part of an organized retail theft sting at two major stores. Members of the Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit with Renton Police partnered with loss prevention personnel at the Target and Lowe's in Renton. The Target is located in The Landing and the Lowe's is just outside The Landing shopping complex on Garden Ave. N.
KOMO News
Tacoma police searching for 3 burglary suspects who held resident at gunpoint
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for three people they say forced their way into a home, held a resident at gunpoint with rifles and stole items before taking off. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday on South Fawcett Avenue in south Tacoma. Police said the victim who called 911 was not hurt.
q13fox.com
Pierce County deputies looking for suspect who violently attacked, raped woman at knifepoint
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies need help identifying a suspect of sexual assault earlier this month. The crime reportedly happened on Oct. 7 when the victim was walking along 82nd Ave W. and Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. and got into the suspects' car. Deputies say he drove...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior
SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion
Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
q13fox.com
4 teens arrested after driving stolen car, shooting at another driver in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers accused of driving a stolen car, and shooting at a car that was following them on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), officers responded near the corner of Logan Ave. N and N Southport Dr. at around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the teenagers had crashed into another uninvolved car, and took off running.
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above of Leffall's first court appearance originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022. The suspect accused of killing beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was charged Monday for the murder and other violent crimes in King County. Ashton Christopher Leffall is charged with...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Man On Shooting Spree Creates Tragedies, Claims Life Of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.
Man held without bail in 3-day spate of Seattle shootings. shootings that left the owner of one business dead, the owner of another in critical condition and the driver of a car wounded in the leg. The suspect, Ashton Lefall, is accused of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in the Central District. A relative of Lefall called 911 to report that the suspect appeared to be having a psychotic episode and “may be traveling around Seattle shooting people.”
Four juveniles arrested after shootout in stolen car in Renton
A shootout between the occupants of two cars ended in a crash and several arrests in Renton on Tuesday, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers were on the scene of a car collision at Southport and Logan Avenue. According to police, a...
KOMO News
Alleged armed robber holds up Pink Gorilla Games, store robbed for 4th time in 6 months
SEATTLE—A popular video game store in the Chinatown International District (CID) was the target of crime again Monday night. This time, the thief reportedly confronted workers at Pink Gorilla Games with a gun while pretending to check out. Owners said it’s the first time in 17 years there has...
kptv.com
13 people connected to 3 drug rings arrested, 11 indicted in Seattle
SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - Thirteen people connected to three drug trafficking groups were arrested in Washington and California and 11 indicted for federal drug charges, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown on Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle said the three groups were reasonable for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds...
2 fatal car-pedestrian crashes jam traffic in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Two crashes in which cars struck and killed pedestrians caused long backups in South Seattle Thursday morning. The first crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. All lanes of northbound State Route 509 in South Seattle were closed south of the First Avenue South Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
ilovekent.net
Eleven – including 3 from Kent – arrested in connection with cartel drug trafficking
Three significant drug trafficking groups responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills are facing federal charges this week, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Two indictments charging a total of eleven defendants were unsealed late yesterday following law enforcement activity in two...
$1.5M worth of drugs seized from vacant Seattle apartment
Law enforcement in Washington made a shocking discovery when they recovered $1.5 million worth of illegal drugs from a vacant apartment unit.
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
Comments / 1