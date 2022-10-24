Guardians of Human Rights Foundation delivers their third Democracy and Human Rights Congress 2022 at the Florida International University (FIU).

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Related
NBC Miami
Protest at Miami Commission Meeting Over Virginia Key Beach Trust Control
Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday to call for Miami commissioners to relinquish their takeover of the Virginia Key Beach Trust. Protesters gathered outside Miami’s city hall, and then took their battle inside the chambers. They started chanting "restore the Trust" during a meeting break, and some demonstrators were escorted outside.
wlrn.org
Social media, influencers becoming chief source of Cuba news for Miami's Cubans
Spanish-language social media and so-called influencers on YouTube and other platforms are rapidly becoming the chief source of news and information about Cuba among Cubans and Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade County, displacing the old standbys of radio and television, Florida International University’s new Cuba poll has found. The poll,...
Ukrainian immigrant finds American dream through Sarpino’s Pizzeria
It was just a few years ago, 2018 to be exact, that Kateryna Tserkovniuk moved to South Florida and landed a job as a cashier at Sarpino’s Pizzeria in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The native of Ukraine worked her way to store manager, then regional manager, and now is poised — four years later, at age 26 — to open her own Sarpino’s franchise in Pompano Beach in early 2023. “There are a lot of ...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose full abortion ban, deporting Dreamers
No group broadly backed a full ban on abortion without exceptions, and there is strong support for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. When it comes to women’s reproductive rights and whether to deport so-called Dreamers, Miami-Dade County voters hold nuanced opinions regardless of political affiliation, new polling data shows.
miamionthecheap.com
NY Historical Society’s ‘Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow’ at HistoryMiami
Stories of Resistance from Black Miami: From Civil Rights to BLM. The lasting impact of the Jim Crow era has inspired a history of significant racial justice efforts led by Black Miamians. As a supplement to Black Citizenship, HistoryMiami Museum curated Stories of Resistance from Black Miami, an oral history project co-created by the museum and individuals involved in past and contemporary movements, explores Black Miami’s long and ongoing struggle, resistance, and resilience in response to racial injustice. The diversity of Miami’s Black communities, including African Americans, Haitians, Bahamians, Afro-Latinos, and others allows Stories of Resistance to feature culturally diverse perspectives on the trajectory of racial justice efforts in Miami from the 1950s to the present. The exhibition will feature interviews from notable activists in Miami including Thelma Gibson, Betty Ferguson, and Lonnie Lawrence.
Miami New Times
Black Coalition Plans Last Stand Against Virginia Key Takeover
On October 13, Miami city commissioners voted to remove the majority-Black board of trustees in charge of Virginia Key Beach Park — the first beach designated for Black residents of Miami-Dade County during segregation in the 1940s. Despite intense public outcry at a city meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to oust the board and make themselves managers of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
NBC Miami
North Bay Village Commissioner Convicted After Lying to See Lover in Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pled guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
Click10.com
American Airlines offering daily flights to Tel Aviv from Miami
MIAMI – Miami International Airport and American Airlines announced at an event Thursday morning that they are now offering everyday flights to Tel Aviv. The event took place around 11:30 a.m. at American’s Flagship Lounge at Miami International Airport. “We are partnering with the Israeli Consulate for an...
FOX 28 Spokane
Commissioner guilty of lying to enter detention facility
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Court records show that 36-year-old Julianna Clare Strout was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month. In October 2021, the Krome Service Processing Center in Miami temporarily suspended social visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Legal visits were permitted.
In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame
He will be a number. All inmates at the Florida Department of Corrections get one — murderers, burglars, car thieves, kidnappers, rapists. All 82,000 inmates in Florida prisons get assigned a six-digit identification number. When he leaves Fort Lauderdale’s main jail and enters the Florida State Prison system after sentencing next week, confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz will cease to be ...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor demands more oversight of Miami Seaquarium after fallout of USDA inspection report
MIAMI – More fallout after a new scathing USDA inspection report on the Miami Seaquarium, accusing staff of deliberately underfeeding dolphins, causing those dolphins to become aggressive with both trainers and members of the public. Now, Miami-Dade County is stepping up, saying more oversight is needed and is coming...
Click10.com
Cuban authorities accuse pilot who defected in Soviet-era biplane of ‘air piracy’
MIAMI – Cuban authorities are accusing the Cuban pilot who defected to the United States on Friday of international and national crimes. The Instituto de Aeronáutica Civil de Cuba, or the IACC, released a statement accusing the pilot of international air piracy, and of violations of operational safety, and Cuban aeronautical regulations.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
click orlando
‘Alex the Officer’ uses verified Instagram account to expose catfishing schemes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Miami cruise line manager has been fighting fake impostors for more than a year. You’ve seen his story several times on clickorlando.com. But now he says he finally has a social media platform to expose the fake accounts. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face...
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
WESH
Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide
CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
Three Florida men arrested in multimillion-dollar theft ring of stolen meat across Midwest, authorities say
NEW YORK — Three Florida men have been arrested for allegedly stealing $9 million worth of frozen meat across the midwestern United States, authorities said Tuesday. Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami area, face charges of money laundering and transportation of stolen goods, according to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Comments / 0