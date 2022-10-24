Guardians of Human Rights Foundation delivers their third Democracy and Human Rights Congress 2022 at the Florida International University (FIU).

Stories of Resistance from Black Miami: From Civil Rights to BLM. The lasting impact of the Jim Crow era has inspired a history of significant racial justice efforts led by Black Miamians. As a supplement to Black Citizenship, HistoryMiami Museum curated Stories of Resistance from Black Miami, an oral history project co-created by the museum and individuals involved in past and contemporary movements, explores Black Miami’s long and ongoing struggle, resistance, and resilience in response to racial injustice. The diversity of Miami’s Black communities, including African Americans, Haitians, Bahamians, Afro-Latinos, and others allows Stories of Resistance to feature culturally diverse perspectives on the trajectory of racial justice efforts in Miami from the 1950s to the present. The exhibition will feature interviews from notable activists in Miami including Thelma Gibson, Betty Ferguson, and Lonnie Lawrence.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO