Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Findlay mental health, substance abuse clinic to expand with federal grant
FINDLAY, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind mental health program in Ohio just got federal funding to expand services in the Findlay area. For the last two years, the Family Resource Center in Findlay has been running the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic using federal funding. The specialized clinic offers a...
thefabricator.com
Automatic Feed receives leveler order from Canadian metal service center
Automatic Feed Co., Napoleon, Ohio, has received an order for an eXtra Large Capacity (XLC) leveler from a large southern Ontario service center and coil processor serving the automotive markets. Capable of handling coil widths of 84 in., the leveler will be integrated with customer-owned equipment in the summer of 2023.
13abc.com
Transport provider convicted of Medicaid fraud
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, convicted the founder and owner of Blue Line Express Taxi & Medical Transport Monday on three counts of healthcare fraud. Abdul Haji Faqi, 46, of Toledo, was found guilty of participating in a scheme that submitted and received...
wlen.com
Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen
Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022
Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
Novi High School under a Shelter-In-Place
In a statement to families, Superintendent Ben Mainka wrote: “…recently, administrators at NHS became aware of concerning language in a bathroom stall. In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into a Shelter-In-Place.”
SAME Cafe opening Toledo location inside Main Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — A unique Denver-based restaurant will soon open it's first out-of-state location inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo. SAME Café announced last year it was opening a space in Toledo, but didn't have a specific location. The restaurant will open Nov. 4 with a daily rotating menu of two salads, two soups and two pizzas, all made with local produce.
13abc.com
Woman and dog die from carbon monoxide poisoning according to family
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Homeowners are being warned of carbon monoxide poisoning after a local postal worker, and her dog were found dead. Kathleen Mossing worked for the post office for nearly 20 years. Now, her sister is urging families to get a carbon monoxide detector. Mossing’s family said she...
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
wlen.com
ProMedica Hickman Hospital to Host Upcoming Drug Take-Back Day
Adrian, MI – There will be a drug take-back day at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital, just north of Adrian, this weekend. A recent Community Conversation on WLEN featured Becky Selenko, Health Educator at the Lenawee County Health Department, and Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier. The take-back will...
wlen.com
Work Progressing on Downtown Adrian Streetlights
Adrian, MI – The Downtown Adrian Main Street Executive Director issued an update to local businesses about the progress of the streetlight installation on Main and Maumee Streets. An email sent by Jay Marks said that the project is continuing to move at a great pace. He said that...
13abc.com
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
Person hospitalized after being stabbed in Old West End late Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is now recovering after being stabbed in the Old West End late Monday. Police said the incident happened on the corner of Delaware and Collingwood around 11 p.m. According to reports, Toledo Police responded to a walk-in stabbing victim at St. Vincent Medical Center....
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
13abc.com
Sylvania father pleads not guilty for the homicide of five-month-old
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Sylvania man pleaded not guilty on a slew of charges in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby on Wednesday. According to court documents, Anthony Genna pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. His pretrial is set...
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...
Comments / 0