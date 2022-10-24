Scotland entertain Australia on Saturday in search of a fourth consecutive win over the ailing tourists, who are clinging on to their place in the world’s top 10. It is worth pausing to consider that opening sentence for a while. On a run of three wins over the Wallabies they may be, but this is the first time Scotland play Australia as the higher-ranked team since World Rugby introduced its ranking system nearly 20 years ago.

16 MINUTES AGO