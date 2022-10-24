ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden thinks John Fetterman is an 'impressive, incredibly bright and talented person' but wouldn't say if the president watched Democrat's painful debate against Republican Dr. Oz

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hurled compliments at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman from the podium Wednesday, after his painful performance in Tuesday night's debate against Republican Dr. Oz. 'The president has found him to be impressive, incredibly bright and talented person, who's just as capable, as always,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
MSNBC

GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election

Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms. Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Republicans file articles of impeachment against Philly DA Larry Krasner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. Legislators gathered at the State Capital in Harrisburg to make the announcement. The filing comes on the heels of a house committee report, criticizing Kranser's administration and his record as district attorney. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy