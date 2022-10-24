Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden thinks John Fetterman is an 'impressive, incredibly bright and talented person' but wouldn't say if the president watched Democrat's painful debate against Republican Dr. Oz
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hurled compliments at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman from the podium Wednesday, after his painful performance in Tuesday night's debate against Republican Dr. Oz. 'The president has found him to be impressive, incredibly bright and talented person, who's just as capable, as always,...
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
americanmilitarynews.com
Something weird going on with JFK assassination files; Biden being sued over it
A major online database of JFK assassination records is suing President Joe Biden and the National Archives in an effort to uncover all remaining details about the former president’s murder that have been kept secret for decades. The lawsuit comes after Biden delayed the release of the files. NBC...
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
'Brutal.' 'Cruel': How the Internet Reacted to Fetterman Debate Horror Show
Videos are circulating on social media showing John Fetterman stumble through his replies in Tuesday night's Pennsylvania debate.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
MSNBC
GOP loses pre-election bid to mess with Pennsylvania's votes
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday blocked Republican efforts to automatically toss ballots with missing signatures or incorrect dates, affirming a lower court's decision to allow what's known as ballot “curing.”. Republicans nationwide have prioritized what critics call voter suppression measures ahead of this year’s midterm elections, using various...
We need a U.S. Senator who will work for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
I am pleased to support Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate - not just because he is a Republican - but because I know he is committed to listening to Pennsylvanians and working with state and local officials to do what is best for Pennsylvania communities and families. At the state...
Trump to hold Pennsylvania rally days ahead of election
Former President Trump is heading back to the Keystone State for the third time this year just days ahead of the November midterms. Trump’s Save America PAC said he will be heading to Latrobe, Pa. on Nov. 5 to stump for his GOP endorsees in the state, including Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano.
Ohio and Pennsylvania voters aren’t reading from their assigned scripts
Voters in two districts have a chance to decide control of Congress this fall. They’re inundated with ads and speeches. Yet interviews in those districts in Ohio and Pennsylvania found many voters not necessarily thinking through the issues as their parties would prefer. Some Democrats voiced concerns about crime...
MSNBC
Everything I learned after spending a day with abortion canvassers in Pennsylvania
Last Thursday, I spent the day in the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, Pennsylvania. But I wasn’t briefing the media on Air Force One in advance of campaign events with President Joe Biden and Democratic Senate hopeful (and longtime Braddock mayor) John Fetterman. I was walking block to block with a group of women, canvassing for Planned Parenthood Votes.
MSNBC
Pittsburgh Trump voters say they would vote for him again
In a new focus group of Pittsburgh-based Trump voters led by Elise Jordan, most in the group say they would vote again for the former president. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 24, 2022.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
Pennsylvania House Republicans file articles of impeachment against Philly DA Larry Krasner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania House Republicans filed articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday. Legislators gathered at the State Capital in Harrisburg to make the announcement. The filing comes on the heels of a house committee report, criticizing Kranser's administration and his record as district attorney.
Comments / 0