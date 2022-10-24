ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘There will never be anyone like him’: Celebrities and co-stars remember Leslie Jordan

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — In the moments following the news that actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a vehicle crash, friends, celebrities and fans flooded social media with tributes.

Jordan was killed after the car he was driving hit a wall in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said Jordan likely suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash.

Sean Hayes, who worked alongside Jordan in “Will and Grace,” shared a remembrance on Twitter, saying, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

The Academy of Country Music honored Jordan, saying he “brought his trademark joy and exuberance to the 56th #ACMawards stage ... Join us in sending love to his friends, family & fans.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race tweeted, “Rest in Peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and sharing your spirit with us all.”

Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman and was crowned Miss World USA 1972 remembered Jordan, saying, “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Jordan’s videos during the COVID-19 lockdown brought joy to many, including Meghan McCain, who said, “There are not enough wonderful things to possibly say about Leslie Jordan in just a tweet. I am so saddened by this -his social media particularly during Covid brought millions of people such joy as did his legacy career in entertainment. He was also just a kind, sweet, lovely man.”

Journalist Katie Couric said, “I’m heartbroken. I loved Leslie. He was such a doll...so fun and sweet and comforting. He will be so missed.”

Dictionary.com chose to honor Jordan by tweeting: “Larger-than-life is an adjective meaning ‘exceedingly imposing, impressive, or memorable,’ or in other words, Leslie Jordan.”

